Citrus County Chronicle
WORLD CUP WATCH: Club season ready to pause, injuries mount
That’s the time coaches of World Cup teams need to wait before they finally get their hands on their players ahead of a truncated build-up to the tournament in Qatar.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rayo Vallecano hands Real Madrid first Spanish league loss
MADRID (AP) — A “bad night” by Real Madrid cost its unbeaten streak, its perfect away record and the Spanish league lead. Madrid was far from its best in falling at Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on Monday, losing for the first time in the league and seeing its sixth-match winning run on the road come to an end. The setback dropped Carlo Ancelotti's team to two points behind Barcelona.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
The Glazers Must Follow FSG At Liverpool And Sell Manchester United
The Glazers must follow what FSG are doing with the sale of Liverpool and should sell Manchester United.
Citrus County Chronicle
China, a country of 1.4 billion, again misses World Cup
Even with 1.4 billion people, China can’t find 11 solid soccer players. China is missing out on the World Cup again despite spending millions — probably billions — to develop the game, a reported priority of Xi Jinping, the all-powerful general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.
Citrus County Chronicle
Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
Citrus County Chronicle
Canada fretting on Davies, Crepeau injuries before World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau just over two weeks before the World Cup begins. Davies went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Crepeau left the field on a cart several hours later after injuring his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC against Philadelphia in the MLS Cup final.
