Carlos Correa mocked by Astros fans after World Series win
Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement at shortstop in Houston, was World Series MVP.
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better
Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Watch: Álvarez Serves Up Three-Run Home Run to Give the Astros the Lead
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez launched a three-run home run to center field for a 3-1 lead.
CBS Sports
World Series MVP: Astros' Jeremy Peña becomes third rookie to win postseason honor
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is the World Series MVP. Peña was named World Series MVP after going 2 for 4 in the Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (HOU 4, PHI 1) and 10 for 25 (.400) with a home run in the series. He played splendid defense at shortstop as well.
tigerrag.com
Houston’s Bregman continues LSU’s championship legacy with World Series title
Third baseman Alex Bregman bolstered the list of former LSU players that have won World Series championships when the Houston Astros posted a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday in Minute Maid Park. Bregman earned his second World Series ring with the Astros, who also defeated the Los Angeles...
SB Nation
Yordan Alvarez demolishes home run, putting Astros on verge of World Series title
Game 6 of the World Series had potential to be the final one. The Astros came in with a 3-2 lead in the series and were returning home to Houston with a chance to clinch. However, early on, the game was a pitcher’s duel as Astros starter Framber Valdez and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler trade zeroes and both came up with timely outs. That changed in a big way in the sixth inning.
Yardbarker
Former Astros Shortstop Correa Opts Out of Contract With Twins
Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has just opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract that he signed last season with the Minnesota Twins. The deal had two opt outs, one after each of the first two seasons. Correa was always expected to opt out of the deal this...
The Batting Cage Session That Won the Astros a Title
Houston’s attention to the smallest of details paid off big time on Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead home run in Saturday’s title-clinching Game 6.
CBS Sports
2022 Houston Astros World Series championship gear includes t-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies, more
The Houston Astros were crowned champions of the 2022 World Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Houston's victory means that the Astros have become the 21st MLB franchise to win multiple World Series titles. The Astros also joined the Royals, Marlins, Mets and Blue Jays as expansion teams to win multiple World Series titles. Now, you can get Astros World Series championship gear here.
