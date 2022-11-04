Nina Ranken explores how too much sleep puts seniors at risk of Dementia: Sleep is just as important as diet and exercise for ageing individuals, according to studies. But a new study has found a link between seniors spending too long in bed and the development of dementia. Poor sleep habits, a decline in physical health, and mental well-being all play a role in seniors spending more time in bed than necessary. So, they must do everything they can to get a good night’s sleep.

