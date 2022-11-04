ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
TIFFIN, OH
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
CANTON, OH
Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf

Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf, 97, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at McCrea Manor in Alliance, Ohio, on Monday, October 31, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Schwartzkopf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH

