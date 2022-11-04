Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
OHSAA second-round football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the first-round scores in the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Chardon 35, Geneva 7. Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28. Region 10=. Regional Quarterfinal=. Mansfield...
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
richlandsource.com
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbia Station Columbia engulfs Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in point barrage
Columbia Station Columbia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 during this Ohio football game. Recently on October 21, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with Gibsonburg in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Painesville Riverside rains down on Macedonia Nordonia
Painesville Riverside earned a convincing 62-28 win over Macedonia Nordonia in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on October 21, Painesville Riverside squared off with Willoughby South in a football game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
Medina holds on for wild 49-35 win over Wadsworth in D-I regional quarterfinal
MEDINA, Ohio — As soon as Medina junior standout Brennen Schramm saw Wadsworth quarterback Luke Fischer turn his shoulders, looking in the direction of the 6-foot-2 senior, his eyes lit up. The ball ended up getting tipped into Schramm’s hands for an interception, and he broke free into Wadsworth...
Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute wins, Westlake girls third at OHSAA Division I state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — Four years ago, Katie Clute went to the state cross country meet to watch her friend and teammate, Lillie Katsaras, compete as an individual in the Division I girls race. That trip to Columbus when she was a freshman started a process that ended Saturday with...
Greatest comeback in St. Ignatius football history? Inside the numbers of Wildcats’ 50-49 win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Chuck Kyle nearly gave his last halftime speech as St. Ignatius football coach on Friday, asking his player to “make some magic happen” amid their talks of strategy and adjustments. The Wildcats found that magic in the second half of their 50-49 win...
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Perry's win over Navarre Fairless
Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 35-0 shutout of Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup. Perry opened with a 14-0 advantage over Navarre Fairless through the first quarter.
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
richlandsource.com
Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf
Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf, 97, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at McCrea Manor in Alliance, Ohio, on Monday, October 31, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Schwartzkopf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
