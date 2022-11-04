Kylie Jenner brought ultra-modern style to the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the red carpet with mom Kris Jenner for the occasion, wearing a sweeping black gown. Her ensemble featured a sheet textured top with crinkled swirling pleats, forming an asymmetric neckline with a single cold-shoulder sleeve and high-cut strap. The piece gained an even sharper silhouette from a dramatic black velvet skirt, formed in a low-cut shape with a daring thigh-high slit. Wide sparkling diamond and emerald Bulgari Serpenti hoop earrings finished her ensemble. Jenner opted for a classic shoe on the red carpet to finish her look:...

18 MINUTES AGO