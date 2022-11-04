Read full article on original website
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
Controlled burn planned in Los Olivos area Saturday
Smoke will be visible in parts of the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday while fire crews burn more than 100 acres of brush as part of a controlled burn. The post Controlled burn planned in Los Olivos area Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
In Southern California (SoCal) Storm System Can Cause Strong Winds, Rain and Mountain Storm
On 7 November, Monday the weather in SoCal (Southern California) is going to be crazy. As we can expect the conduct of mountain snow, strong winds, and widespread rain by the storm system. In Santa Barbara, Californians can expect rain by 6:15 A.M. And it will shift to Los Angeles by 6:30 P.M. Also, rain can be expected in places like Orange County and Inland Empire.
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Almost 25% of ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned
Almost 25% of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned in what the registrar of voters said has been a low-key campaign period leading up to Tuesday’s midterm General Election. “We have 56,500 ballots returned out of 237,700 mailed out for a 23.7% return,”...
Series of cold fronts will bring wind, rain Sunday through Tuesday | Central Coast Weather Report
A series of cold fronts will produce an unsettled weather pattern with gusty southerly winds and periods of rain starting on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Saturday morning will create a cold and crisp morning, followed by afternoon northwesterly winds with mild temperatures throughout the Central Coast.
Laurie Jervis: Drought, Extreme Heat, Late-Season Lompoc Valley Rain Reduce Grape Yields
When we met at Fiddlehead on Oct. 25, Steinwachs and I shared a bottle of her 2018 Seagrape Chardonnay, sourced from Zotovich Vineyards in the Sta. Rita Hills. It was crisp and refreshing, a perfect example of the AVA’s stellar chardonnay. On that day, still on the vine at...
Santa Barbara County to hold workshops on Housing Element update
Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said. The North County workshop is set for 6...
The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On
••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
UPDATE: Goleta vegetation fire burns 9 acres, 75% contained
The evacuation warning included residents along More Ranch Road in Goleta. Containment is now at 50% as firefighters battled the flames into the morning.
Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones
The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
New medical director announced for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective Oct. 31. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice...
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
What If... Jeff Shelton Re-Did the Mission?
While researching Old Mission Santa Barbara photos, I came across these two post 1925 earthquake photos. It got me wondering how a rebuilt mission in a popular Jeff Shelton-esque style would look.This would certainly be a conversation starter!
A Huge Probation Office Is Proposed for Downtown
••• Lots of interesting stuff on the city’s agendas this week. The big one, on the Historic Landmarks Commission’s November 9 agenda, is a new headquarters for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. It’s on the west side of Garden Street, between Figueroa and Carrillo, where a parking lot is now. “Project proposes to construct a new four-story (three floors over one partially subterranean parking level) 33,438-square-foot office facility.” And the description on the plans says, “Program includes underground parking, office admin, interview rooms, classrooms, and public meeting rooms and support facilities.” I can’t imagine the HLC is going to love the design, by RNT Architects of Ventura: it looks like three different building smushed together, the upper floors are begging for setbacks, and it doesn’t make contextual sense anywhere in Santa Barbara, least of all downtown. The agenda item is listed as a courtesy review; I don’t know whether the city has the jurisdiction to do anything about it.
Pickup crash sends 2 people to the hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crash south of Orcutt early Sunday morning.
SLO County could see up to 2 inches of rain in the coming days as wet weather moves in
Time to get out the umbrellas as we could see rain multiple days this week.
Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 5th
Forecast calling for much needed rain! The post Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 5th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
