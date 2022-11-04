Read full article on original website
A Critical State of Mind: a look into California's mental health
A new ABC30 original documentary series takes a deep look at the state of mental health and the people speaking up for change.
Psych Centra
How to Recover from Narcissistic Abuse
Recovering from narcissistic abuse can be challenging and stressful. Although it may take time, healing is possible through some of these methods. Narcissistic abuse is psychological and emotional abuse associated with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). People with NPD may display behavior that is regarded as self-centered which can reflect a need for recognition or attention.
A Family Member’s Suicide Made Me Re-Examine My Mental Health
On June 13, 2020, my life changed forever. My father, brother, and I had driven to Hampton University, an HBCU in Hampton, Virginia, to retrieve my belongings from the dorm. It was clear by then that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to permanently disrupt my upcoming senior year. The entire drive, something just felt off with my father. I brushed it off as the exhaustion he likely felt while making the seven-hour drive to my school.
Why it’s wrong to blame online learning for causing mental health issues during COVID-19
Post-secondary student mental health is in crisis: Research shows students’ mental health was adversely affected in the pandemic, and this falls on the heels of pre-existing concerns that campuses were struggling to keep up with demands for mental health services. Over the last two-and-a-half years, many people — including...
Psych Centra
Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope
Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
Men's Health
Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.
WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
Nearly half of workers say their job hurts their mental health, survey finds
Missing work due to poor mental health is estimated to cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars.
Walker Says He Has ‘Overcome’ Mental Illness, but It’s Not So Simple, Experts Say
WASHINGTON — Confronting a barrage of accusations about his personal life — including claims he threatened women and paid for an abortion despite his public opposition to the procedure — Herschel Walker has repeatedly invoked his history of mental illness in his defense.
psychologytoday.com
How to Improve Death Anxiety Using CBT
Death anxiety is a common experience among those who are anxious about their health. Death anxiety can be treated with cognitive restructuring (i.e., challenging unhelpful assumptions about death and dying). Death anxiety can also be treated through exposure therapy (i.e., systematically exposing oneself to death-related concepts). The fear of death...
momcollective.com
Parenting Adolescents and the Power of Preparation
When parents choose to have a child, they have agreed to have an adolescent. Thus, I believe it really helps when they have some preparation for normal developmental changes that their child’s 10 to 12 year coming of age passage commonly brings. This growing up journey begins around ages...
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children
Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
psychreg.org
Depression Is Still a Misunderstood Illness
Confusion abounds when the term ‘depression’ is used by people in everyday conversation. In these instances, they usually are referring to something far less serious or clinical. In fact, most people use the term as a synonym for sadness or simply being upset. It’s unbelievable how many people...
Stigma around mental illness needs to be dismantled
Anyone who gets a first-hand glimpse into experiencing the health challenges brought on by mental illness soon comes to see how often these afflictions and the people who face them are misunderstood, maligned, dismissed, or distrusted. Whether your vantage point is that of a professional like me, a family member of someone who suffers, or […] The post Stigma around mental illness needs to be dismantled appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KevinMD.com
A doctor’s foray into online therapy
I’ve had my share of therapy. My mother was a clinical psychologist, and I grew up around the concepts of consciousness and the unconscious, growth and awareness, and “authenticity” before “authenticity” was even a buzzword. I’m quite certain she did some sort of therapy on me during my childhood. I remember vividly her briefcase with the blocks from the Stanford-Binet IQ test. She prepped me at home, at 4, in advance of the required testing for early entry into kindergarten. She pushed me my whole life.
psychreg.org
Sobriety – The Road from Addiction to Abstinence
Of all drugs available, alcohol is the most common cause of death. Alcoholism can happen quickly, but the sobering-up process takes time, focus, and conviction to change. What is abstinence, what is sobriety, and how do sober alcoholics behave?. What is sobriety?. For an addicted person, abstinence means the time...
