CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Payton Thorne didn't mince words about the negative cloud that hovered above Michigan State's football program this week. The Spartans quarterback said in the days leading to Saturday's game at No. 14 Illinois that "we're all we got" and "no one is coming to save us" after an embarrassing loss to rival Michigan and an uglier post-game fight which prompted suspensions for eight Michigan State players.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO