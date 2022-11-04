ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

UW Giving Day Breaks Records While Bringing People Together

The power of community resulted in a history-making UW Giving Day, an annual philanthropic tradition of the University of Wyoming. A total of 6,293 donors from all 50 states and 10 countries gave a total of $4,107,408 — funds that will go directly to support students and programs across UW. Giving Day is spearheaded by the UW Foundation and took place Oct. 19-20, noon to noon, during Homecoming week. It was online, across social media and across campus.
LARAMIE, WY
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team Places 6th At 2022 State Meet

The State Meet was held at Laramie. Olivia Dannhaus placed 3rd in the 200 Yard IM and was 2nd in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Maggie Turpin and Emily Walton placed 3rd and 4th respectively in diving. The 200 Yard Medley Relay team placed 4th (Ivanna Skydan, Olivia Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan,...
SHERIDAN, WY
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up

VOLLEYBALL – The Wyoming state volleyball championships wrapped up Saturday night, Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has the wrap up. STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING – The girls swimming season ended in Laramie over the weekend with the state championships, the Lady Broncs finished 6th. Olivia Dannhaus placed 3rd...
LARAMIE, WY

