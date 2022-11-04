The power of community resulted in a history-making UW Giving Day, an annual philanthropic tradition of the University of Wyoming. A total of 6,293 donors from all 50 states and 10 countries gave a total of $4,107,408 — funds that will go directly to support students and programs across UW. Giving Day is spearheaded by the UW Foundation and took place Oct. 19-20, noon to noon, during Homecoming week. It was online, across social media and across campus.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO