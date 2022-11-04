Read full article on original website
UW Giving Day Breaks Records While Bringing People Together
The power of community resulted in a history-making UW Giving Day, an annual philanthropic tradition of the University of Wyoming. A total of 6,293 donors from all 50 states and 10 countries gave a total of $4,107,408 — funds that will go directly to support students and programs across UW. Giving Day is spearheaded by the UW Foundation and took place Oct. 19-20, noon to noon, during Homecoming week. It was online, across social media and across campus.
Sheridan Media
Column: Goodbye to Clarence Law and Nancy Shelton – Leaders in Tourism and Journalism
What a pair of great Wyoming gals. Two of my favorite people in my two chosen careers left us recently. Clarene Law of Jackson was a giant in the tourism industry and Nancy Shelton of Laramie was a pivotal figure in Wyoming newspapers. Lately, it seems like I spend more...
Sheridan Media
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Playoff Football Highlights – 11/4/22
0:05 Colson Coon 77 yard TD run – Sheridan 7 Central 0. 0:17 Sheridan kicked off. Mason Counter returned 95 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Central 7. 0:41 Coon 48 yard run from Sheridan 20 to Central 32. 0:56 Dane Steel 24 yard TD run – Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team Places 6th At 2022 State Meet
The State Meet was held at Laramie. Olivia Dannhaus placed 3rd in the 200 Yard IM and was 2nd in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Maggie Turpin and Emily Walton placed 3rd and 4th respectively in diving. The 200 Yard Medley Relay team placed 4th (Ivanna Skydan, Olivia Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan,...
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
VOLLEYBALL – The Wyoming state volleyball championships wrapped up Saturday night, Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has the wrap up. STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING – The girls swimming season ended in Laramie over the weekend with the state championships, the Lady Broncs finished 6th. Olivia Dannhaus placed 3rd...
