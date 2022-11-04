Read full article on original website
Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues -- from a busy strip mall to a converted garage -- with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found stillness...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield dies at 94
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Sayvia Sellers ranked 28th nationally; see how that stacks up against Alaska ballers of the past
It’s official: Sayvia Sellers will begin the high school basketball season on the McDonald’s All-American Game watch list. The reigning Gatorade Alaska Player of the Year out of Anchorage Christian sits at No. 28 in ESPN’s most recent top 100 rankings for the Class of 2023. The...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 5: “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) Alaska Daily’s newest breakout star is a ferret. The show opens with reporter Claire cheerily walking into the newsroom clutching a clear backpack. Inside the backpack is her son’s ferret, Harry Hairy Potter. She’s taking it to her son’s school for show-and-tell after lunch. Five bucks Hairy disapparates before the second commercial break.
alaskasnewssource.com
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The ribbon was cut for a new facility in Wasilla on Friday to mark the start of a new chapter in addiction services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The event drew in a large crowd of community members focused on helping individuals struggling with mental health and substance use.
kbbi.org
Anchorage Unangax̂ Dancers debut new song honoring ancestors
Belly laughs and seagull calls soared through the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage last month, as hundreds of people gathered for the first in-person Alaska Federation of Natives convention since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Anchorage Unangax̂ Dancers took the stage for the very...
Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates
For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in campaign rhetoric and some finger-pointing. Challengers […] The post Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Trailside Elementary students want to know how wide hurricanes can get
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mobile Weather Lab is on the road again, stopping at Trailside Elementary School in Anchorage to visit the third-grade classes. In this week’s weather lesson, the students learn how temperature and pressure are related, and how big temperature differences can fuel big storms. In...
territorysupply.com
10 Best Hikes Near Anchorage, Alaska for an Epic Day in Nature
Bounded by the Cook Inlet to the west and the Chugach mountains to the east, you don’t need to venture far beyond Anchorage’s city limits for an epic hike. As the state’s largest city, Anchorage offers a convenient home base for exploring the natural beauty found in southcentral Alaska. From snowy peaks, lush river valleys, and impressive glaciers, the wilderness that surrounds Anchorage is unrivaled. Wildlife viewing opportunities are also limitless around the city, where it’s often possible to spot bears, moose, bald eagles, and more!
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dubbed ‘hero’ after helping alert neighbors of life-threatening fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that burned a Northeast Anchorage apartment complex Sunday afternoon left multiple people displaced, with hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal property lost, according to prosecutors involved with the case against the man accused of lighting the blaze. In the days since the inferno,...
akbizmag.com
$68.7M for Port of Alaska Shoreline Improvement
The Municipality of Anchorage has a $68.7 million grant from the US Department of Transportation to permanently fix the north end of the city-owned Port of Alaska. The money will be used to reconfigure and realign the shoreline within the area north of the existing general cargo terminals as well as for the demolition of a sheet pile wall, removal of approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of material, and construction of a shoreline revetment of armor rock.
alaskasnewssource.com
Emotions run high at first ASD town hall for possible school closures
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first of six town hall meetings centered on possible school closures in the Anchorage School District was held Thursday night at Birchwood ABC Elementary, and it drew quite a crowd. The gatherings are designed to give the public an opportunity to voice their opinions about...
alaskasportsreport.com
Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand
Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage schools will close on Election Day in response to elections officials’ request
(Alaska Beacon) - Anchorage schools will be closed on Election Day, with students working from home because of a request from the Alaska Division of Elections, officials from both agencies said this week. Gail Fenumiai, director of the elections division, said the request was not related to security concerns. Elections...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
alaskasnewssource.com
School closures, outsourcing sports, cuts to orchestra and band, immersion — ASD braces for dramatic cuts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost every program, elective or position is being considered for cuts as the Anchorage School District struggles with its budget deficit. “The challenge is every single one of these really is the reason that kids excited when they wake up in the day,” Chief Financial Officer for the district Jim Anderson said.
