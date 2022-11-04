Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi shuts out Hudson
Lumen Christi raced out to an early lead and knocked off Hudson 35-0 to claim the district title. The Titans got 17 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns from Derrick Walker, as well as 96 rushing yards on 10 carries from Joe Lathers.
Michigan high school cross-country finals: Northville boys, Johannesburg-Lewiston girls win first titles
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Wyoming Potter’s House was first to the finish … and second … and third. Buoyed by a historic 1-2-3 finish by Lezawe “Moses” Osterink, Logan Swiney and Jackson Rodriguez, the Pumas won their first state cross-country title in only their fourth year as a program. With Ian Palacios (seventh) and Noah Finton (22nd) adding all-state finishes for placing in the top 30, Potter’s House scored a Division 4-record low total of 35 points, the third-best score in any class in the history of racing at Michigan International Speedway.
jtv.tv
Artis Quietly Becoming a Star in Concord Running
(November 6, 2022 9:15 AM) In a school filled with legendary cross country and track and field athletes, Concord High School Adair Artis is quietly becoming a star at the Jackson County school. Artis won his second all-state medal on Saturday thanks to a ninth-place finish at the Michigan High...
WILX-TV
Portland survives late scare against Corunna
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
Michigan basketball game score vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Live updates
Season opener: Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons When: 6:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Crisler Center. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
jtv.tv
Napoleon vs Manchester District Final Football 11-4-22 | Photo Gallery
Football Manchester at Napoleon, MHSAA D-7 District Final, 11-4-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
Watch No. 1 Dexter football celebrate first-ever district championship
DEXTER – There have been a lot of firsts for Dexter’s football team this season and the Dreadnaughts added another first on Friday. Dexter outscored South Lyon 17-0 in the fourth quarter to claim the program’s first-ever district title 24-7 at Al Ritt Stadium in the Division 2 tournament.
CBS Sports
Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Michigan Wolverines are 7-0 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Michigan and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium. The Wolverines won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 26.5-point advantage in the spread.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
Dexter’s historic district title win goes deeper than football
DEXTER – A historic season like the one Dexter’s football team has had this fall doesn’t come around every year. In fact, it never has for the Dreadnaughts.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
Comments / 0