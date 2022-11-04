ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi shuts out Hudson

Lumen Christi raced out to an early lead and knocked off Hudson 35-0 to claim the district title. The Titans got 17 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns from Derrick Walker, as well as 96 rushing yards on 10 carries from Joe Lathers.
HUDSON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school cross-country finals: Northville boys, Johannesburg-Lewiston girls win first titles

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Wyoming Potter’s House was first to the finish … and second … and third. Buoyed by a historic 1-2-3 finish by Lezawe “Moses” Osterink, Logan Swiney and Jackson Rodriguez, the Pumas won their first state cross-country title in only their fourth year as a program. With Ian Palacios (seventh) and Noah Finton (22nd) adding all-state finishes for placing in the top 30, Potter’s House scored a Division 4-record low total of 35 points, the third-best score in any class in the history of racing at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
jtv.tv

Artis Quietly Becoming a Star in Concord Running

(November 6, 2022 9:15 AM) In a school filled with legendary cross country and track and field athletes, Concord High School Adair Artis is quietly becoming a star at the Jackson County school. Artis won his second all-state medal on Saturday thanks to a ninth-place finish at the Michigan High...
CONCORD, MI
WILX-TV

Portland survives late scare against Corunna

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
PORTLAND, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
IONIA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy