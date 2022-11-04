Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Wind Energy to Power China’s Largest Offshore Oil Field
In a pilot project designed to support the decarbonization of the offshore oil and gas industry, ConocoPhillips China and Chinese Energy company CNOOC will develop wind turbines to power the Penglai Oilfield, China’s largest offshore oil and gas production base. Located in Bohai Bay, in Northeast China, the field has been in production for 20 years but plans include doubling the number of platforms and active wells over the next five years with as many as 100 new wells annually. The production license extends to 2037.
maritime-executive.com
EU Wants to Secure Subsea Infrastructure, But Agreement Looks Far Off
In response to the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the protection of critical maritime infrastructure has gained a newfound priority in the EU. Undersea cables and pipelines play a vital role in European economies, and failure or sabotage can trigger serious impacts. Despite its critical importance, the security...
maritime-executive.com
A New Maritime Boundary Dispute: Is Ashmore Reef Part of Australia?
Is Ashmore Reef part of Australia? That should be a relatively simple question to answer. The reef is an area of approximately, and encloses three islands – East, Middle, and West – that make up the Ashmore Island group. The Ashmore Islands and the reef are located 450 nm west of Darwin, 330 nm north of Broome, and 90 nm south of the Indonesian island of Roti. The three Ashmore Islands and adjoining reef have formally been a part of Australia since the Ashmore and Cartier Islands Acceptance Act 1933 entered into force on May 3, 1934. That followed King George V signing an Order-in-Council on July 23, 1931 placing the islands under Australian control.
maritime-executive.com
South Korea Pledges Further $2B in Support for Shipping Industry
The South Korean government announced plans for $2 billion in projects designed to support its shipping industry as freight rates continue to drop and there are forecasts that newbuild orders could decline dramatically in 2023. The moves come just weeks after the government announced it would invest to help develop new technologies for shipbuilding as well as changes policies to address the growing labor shortage.
maritime-executive.com
UK Agrees to Discuss Terms With Mauritius on Future of Chagos Islands
The territorial dispute between UK and Mauritius over the Central Indian Ocean Chagos archipelago could be nearing the end. Last week, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly said that UK and Mauritius have begun negotiations on a future handover of the Chagos Islands. This is...
maritime-executive.com
Auckland's New Mayor Wants Big Profits and Big Changes at Seaport
Top management at Ports of Auckland has promised to improve financial performance and safety standards after coming under sharp criticism from newly-elected mayor Wayne Brown. Shortly after the election, Brown blasted the council-owned port for low dividend payments, and he outlined his expectations for financial performance, health and safety, emissions and other areas. However, he firmly ruled out any arrangements for the sale of public land or private management by an outside firm.
maritime-executive.com
No Tapping Required
Achieving optimal performance with condition-based maintenance has come a long way. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) For as long as mankind has built machines there’s been a need to keep them in peak operating condition. We can imagine the earliest sailors with their hand on a line,...
maritime-executive.com
Equatorial Guinea Orders Tanker Held Three Months to Return to Nigeria
After being detained for nearly three months in Equatorial Guinea, a 300,000 dwt VLCC registered in the Marshall Islands is going to be sent to Nigeria despite protests for its Norwegian ship manager. The tanker Heroic Idun left Nigeria in early August after a dispute with the Nigerian authorities and accusations of oil theft.
maritime-executive.com
Australia Sends a Frigate to Assist N. Korea Sanctions Enforcement
Australia has deployed a frigate to help with the enforcement of sanctions on North Korea, a policy with high priority for Australia's allies after Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile tests and its suspected arms transfers to Russia. The Anzac-Class frigate HMAS Arunta has been dispatched to assist with the deterrence and...
maritime-executive.com
In Latin America, Resistance to Deep-Sea Mining is Growing
Almost a year ago, Sandor Mulsow told China Dialogue Ocean that the body charged with both protecting the international seabed and developing rules to govern its exploitation, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), is in fact promoting mining. Mulsow is a former head of environment and minerals at ISA. The allegation...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Shipbuilding Consolidation as Bollinger Agrees to Buy VT Halter
As a further sign of the challenges in the U.S. shipbuilding industry, Bollinger Shipyards announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The Singapore-headquartered parent company said they had decided to divest of the operations after years of financial losses while Bollinger reported that the consolidation would add new construction and repair capacity and capabilities to better serve its key defense and commercial customers.
maritime-executive.com
Grounded Tanker Could Take Month to Refloat as US Links it to Smuggler
The Indonesia Navy is now predicting that it could take as long as a month to free the ULCC that grounded in Indonesia waters near Singapore just over a week ago. It is expected to take a more delicate operation with added precautions because the fully laden tanker remains lodged close to the gas pipelines that supply Singapore. Nearly all the gas used in the city-state is transported on a series of pipelines from Indonesia.
maritime-executive.com
Report: Chinese Fishing Vessel Tried to Hit USCG Cutter off Galapagos
This summer, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC James carried out a long-distance patrol to help Ecuador police Chinese squid-jigging operators off the Galapagos Islands. International fisheries patrols are a routine duty for the Coast Guard, and this one initially appeared to be a relatively uneventful board-and-search operation. But new reporting from the AP suggests that this particular mission may have been more tense than described.
Comments / 0