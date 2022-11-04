National Sandwich Day was last week but if you ask me, every day is sandwich day because, depending on my mood, my family is always an eye roll away from having a yummy sandwich for dinner during the week. If momma comes home from work and someone asks 'what's for dinner?' When I give the answer, if anyone wrinkles their nose or rolls their eyes, my immediate response is good, sandwiches it is!

ODESSA, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO