American Legion of Midland host Veterans Night
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Night included a chili cook off, free meal for veterans, games, karaoke, live music, raffles and fun. With Veterans’ Day next week, member of the Midland American Legion, Alicia Anderson, said tonight was organized to honor veterans who serve as America’s heroes. “The...
The Absolute Best Places for a Sandwich in West Texas!
National Sandwich Day was last week but if you ask me, every day is sandwich day because, depending on my mood, my family is always an eye roll away from having a yummy sandwich for dinner during the week. If momma comes home from work and someone asks 'what's for dinner?' When I give the answer, if anyone wrinkles their nose or rolls their eyes, my immediate response is good, sandwiches it is!
The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market returned to West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market organized by Mad Hustle Events kicked off Saturday morning at the Midland County Horseshoe. Hundreds of people were in attendance at the event this weekend to get their holiday shopping in. Many vendors sold candles, holiday door hangers, clothes, jewelry,...
Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
Gulf War veteran John Mumby passes through Big Spring on his walk across Texas
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring got a visit today from Gulf War veteran John Mumby... ...who has been walking a long way across Texas. But all that walking isn’t for nothing. John Mumby is a proud Army veteran who served for ten years and served in the...
Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
Band of the Week: Legacy’s Mighty Rebel Band
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the final game of the regular season, Midland Legacy’s Mighty Rebel Band was finally able to secure themselves a band of the week banner in a competition against the Odessa Broncho Band. With a total of 33,677 votes for Band of the Week, with...
Local Marines gather for U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration
The Hogan Park Project has come to the forefront of the Midland mayoral race. The Andrews Mustangs defeated the Big Spring Steers 40-20 on Friday night. The Permian Panthers defeated the Midland Bulldogs 31-15 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
‘One of a kind’: Beloved Monahans Road Ranger general manager, 50, remembered after deadly crash
Donald Simmons, Jr. was a charismatic boss & a goofy father MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Donald Simmons Jr. lived in West Texas for less than a year. It surely did not feel that way. The 50-year-old general manager at Road Ranger along I-20 in Monahans had a magnetic charisma. Strangers quickly became his friends. Coworkers […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Big Spring
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews Mustangs defeated the Big Spring Steers 40-20 on Friday night. Andrews will be the 3-seed in the playoffs, while Big Spring will be the 4-seed. Watch the highlights above.
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons defeat Western New Mexico on Senior Night
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In the final home game of the regular season, the UTPB Falcons defeated Western New Mexico 37-14 now sitting at 4-4 in conference.
6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!
It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
Hogan Park project becomes surprising flashpoint in Midland mayoral race
The Permian Panthers defeated the Midland Bulldogs 31-15 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. CBS7 Morning Weather Fri. 11/4/22 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Thu. 11/3/22 - clipped version. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning...
Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Kiwi is a five-month-old male pitbull mix who was found running with another stray. Since he's so young he is still growing, but he has been fully vetted and is ready to...
Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity. Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped […]
Midland Memorial Hospital gets Ronald McDonald family room
MIDLAND, Texas — The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ronald McDonald family room took place Thursday. With this, Midland Memorial Hospital has a new space for families with children in the hospital to unwind while only being a heartbeat away from their child. “You have a...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College falls to Cochise College 60-48
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College Wranglers Women’s Basketball team fell to Cochise College on Saturday. They look ahead to Monday when they will host Wayland Baptist. Tip-Off is scheduled for 5:45 pm.
Midland, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Play of the Week: Rebel touchdown connection
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy took on the Odessa Bronchos in the final game of the regular season. The Rebels took a 62-34 win over the Bronchos. There were lots of touchdowns by the Rebels in this game but the one-to-win player of the week is a connection between Marcos Davila and Collin Brazzell.
One dead after crash in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is dead after a crash in Reeves County Friday afternoon. Saudy Gomez Cabrera ,46,was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he swerved off the road into the south ditch. He then over corrected and swerved into the north ditch where the semi rolled over.
