FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc17news.com
RECAP: A new chapter added to the Mizzou, Kentucky saga
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou, Kentucky series is no stranger to controversy and a new one was added to the list on Saturday. With the Tigers down by just four points, the refs called a roughing the punter penalty on MU. It was a call that gave Kentucky the ball back and put the win just out of reach for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company.
247Sports
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz questions officiating after Tigers drop close game to Kentucky
Missouri gave football coach Eli Drinkwitz a two-year contract extension Saturday after consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. But Kentucky made sure Missouri's winning streak did not extend to three games. Will Levis threw three touchdowns and Kentucky held off the Tigers, 21-17. After the game, Drinkwitz commented on the game's officiating, particularly a costly Missouri roughing-the-punter penalty.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball begins new era under Gates
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season. “I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Strange roughing the punter penalty after an errant snap helps Kentucky hang on to beat Missouri
Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s quick thinking helped the Wildcats hold on to beat Missouri 21-17 on Saturday. As Goodfellow lined up to punt the ball back to the Tigers with 2:25 to go and Kentucky clinging to a four-point lead, the snap sailed way over his head. Way, way over his head. But Goodfellow didn’t give up on the play and picked the ball up five yards from the goal line. As soon as he grabbed the ball, he kicked it away just before as Missouri’s Will Norris dove in for a crushing tackle.
Columbia Missourian
Stagnant offense, late roughing call doom MU in loss to Kentucky
Boos rang loud Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Never did they ring louder than with 2½ minutes to go in the game and Kentucky leading by four, when a long snap went over Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s head. Goodfellow chased down the ball and somehow got the punt off while being tackled by Missouri linebacker Will Norris.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball swept by No. 12 Florida
There were no surprises for Missouri in its match against No. 12 Florida on Friday. From start to finish, the Gators dominated the Tigers while relying on their heavy-hitting offense to race to a three-set victory (25-22, 25-17, 25-23). While both teams managed to get their offenses firing on all cylinders from the jump, the Gators' veteran poise won out over the inexperienced Tigers and earned their eleventh conference win of the season and third in a row.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football falls flat against Kentucky
Missouri football, after a two-game winning streak, returned home to face Kentucky for the annual Military Appreciation Game. Kentucky scored on their first drive, but the Missouri defense held stout for the rest of the first half, allowing just seven points. Missouri's offense struggled to get going, but ended the game with 17 points. However, that was not enough and after a costly roughing the punter penalty, Missouri lost to Kentucky 21-17.
CBS Sports
Watch Missouri vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou is set to kick off against the University of Kentucky at Faurot Field at 11:00 a.m Saturday. With more people in town, some traffic impacts are to be expected. Those attending the game will need to keep parking in mind, as spots can fill up quickly due to increased crowds. Several public The post Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:18: Kentucky, Will Levis 22-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key (Matt Ruffolo PAT is good). Kentucky 21, Missouri 17. 8:07: Missouri, Brady Cook 20-yard touchdown run (Brady Cook pass to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on controversial penalties, Brady Cook's performance after loss to Kentucky
Eli Drinkwitz lamented the mistakes Missouri made on offense, and the late roughing the punter penalty that went against the Tigers in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and next play at Tennessee. There was also a call earlier in the...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge weathers storm, Hazelwood Central to advance
Ahead by one point, Rock Bridge lined up on the 1-yard line under torrential downpours with less than five minutes remaining in Friday’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Hazelwood Central in Columbia. Cooper Myers dove into the end zone to score the Bruins’ first touchdown since the...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone's Burns, Volkart win Class 3 cross country races; Tolton boys take team title
Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek. The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes,...
Columbia Missourian
Stephens soccer wins third straight game, reaches AMC semifinals
Stephens soccer knocked off William Woods 1-0 on the road to reach the semifinals of the American Midwest Conference tournament Friday in Fulton. The Stars won their third straight game and are unbeaten in their last four.
Columbia Missourian
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament
Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
Columbia Missourian
Barrett Banister lays on the field
I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Oak Spirit Sanctuary continues to welcome all members of Columbia area
When the full moon rose, so did Oak Spirit Sanctuary. Oak Spirit Sanctuary (OSS), a non-denominational 501(c)(3) pagan church, held its monthly lunar gathering and ritual on Saturday, Oct. 8, on its land in Boonville, Mo. As members dressed in capes and hoodies alike drove through the church’s 160 acres of lush, forested hills toward the main gathering site, OSS board member Madeline Wright prepared the ritual circle.
Columbia Missourian
Veralee Hardin-Phillips, May 18, 1925 — Nov. 01, 2022
Dr. Veralee Hardin-Phillips passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Joe by her side and surrounded by family and friends. Veralee was born in Stoutland, Missouri, to Aubrey and Della M. (Calkin) Blackburn on May 18, 1925. She was a lifetime educator, serving as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and ultimately ascending to Professor Emerita at the University of Missouri- Columbia, where she was an active staff member for fifty-one years.
