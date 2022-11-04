ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOKV

Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

High Springs Police Department hosts “Operation Holiday Cheer” toy-drive

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Operation Holiday Cheer has officially kicked off in High Springs. The police department and city will be taking donations of new unwrapped toys, pj’s and books for children. They also ask for wrapping paper and donations of other supplies. Gifts can be dropped off...
alachuacounty.us

Gainesville CareerSource North Central Florida Career Center Temporarily Closed

The Gainesville CareerSource North Central Florida career center (1112 North Main Street, Gainesville) is temporarily closed for the remainder of the day today, Friday, November 4, 2022, due to a facility emergency. They anticipate the center will reopen Monday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m. To make an appointment, speak with...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Time running out for early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins keeps it himself and takes it all the way. Williston’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

RIP TV20's Steve Ingram

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape. A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office. Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Baseball edges Stetson in fall Exhibition.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team is still a few months away from opening the 2022-23 season, but they tried to stay loose with a doubleheader against Stetson, at home, on Sunday. Brandon Sproat took the mound for the Gators to begin the contest. He pitched two scoreless...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - In the third incident in less than a week, Bronson Middle High School was locked down after a student brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Levy County Sheriff’s Office says the school was searched after rumors of a weapon on campus spread. Deputies quickly found an 11-year-old student with an airsoft toy gun.
BRONSON, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Beware of the “Sofia Scam”

It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
WILLISTON, FL
Action News Jax

Curbside recycling to return in parts of Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Board of Commissioners says curbside recycling will return on December 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights. Residents can start requesting bins through the Clay Connected app, Clay Connected website, and the Garbage and Recycling...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
VALDOSTA, GA
wtxl.com

Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
MADISON COUNTY, FL

