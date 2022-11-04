ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Realtor Ben Belack YouTubed his way to becoming 'known' in Beverly Hills

If Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans hadn’t seen enough of what it is to live the high life in California via Kyle Richards and co, Mauricio Umansky, his family, friends, and colleagues are here to show us even more on his new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills. Ben Belack is one of the series’ cast members, along with Joey Ben-Zvi, Alexia Umansky, and many more.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Allie Lutz met her 'prince', got married and had three kids since The Hills

In Netflix’s newly released reality show, viewers are given a glimpse into what it’s like to be a part of global real estate company – The Agency. It’s run by Mauricio Umansky – RHOBH Kyle Richards’ husband. As well as Mo and his daughters, Alexia and Farrah, there are more realtors hustling their way to the top on the series.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

Confused John Stamos Believed Drew Barrymore Was About To Propose Marriage During Awkward Interview Moment

John Stamos had the best response when Drew Barrymore got on the floor during his interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The talk show host has notably taken things to the ground while interviewing people like Hilary and Chelsea Clinton, Regina Hall, and Lea Michele, and it seems as though Stamos, who was promoting his new Disney+ show Big Shot, was no exception.
DoYouRemember?

How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned

American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

A Hilton hotel apologized for the 'anguish' it caused a bride-to-be after suddenly canceling rooms that were reserved for the same weekend as 3 Taylor Swift concerts

A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a bride for canceling her rooms following Taylor Swift's tour announcement. The hotel is located nearby the stadium where Swift is set to perform in May. Home2 Suites by Hilton reinstated the bride's rooms and offered complimentary accommodations. A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a woman...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Distractify

Fans Are Debating Enola Holmes' Sexuality After 'Enola Holmes 2' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains mild spoilers for Enola Holmes 2. The latest installment of the Enola Holmes franchise has hit Netflix with a bang. The series, based on books of the same name, follows Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola (Milly Bobby Brown) as she learns to become a detective in her own right. The second film hints at Enola getting closer to Lord Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).
Distractify

Is the White Lotus an Actual Hotel? Yes and No — Details

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The White Lotus. The White Lotus hotel seems like the perfect tropical getaway. Picturesque, relaxing, and oh-so exclusive for its uber-rich clientele. As we learned during the first season of The White Lotus on HBO Max, sometimes it's the guests who bring the drama to an otherwise picture-perfect, murder-free vacation oasis.
HAWAII STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy