Fox hits from near midcourt at OT buzzer, Kings top Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. – De'Aaron Fox beat the buzzer from just inside halfcourt to give the Sacramento Kings a 126-123 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night after the Kings wiped out a 20-point deficit in the third quarter. Fox's 37 points included the first six in overtime....
Meier serves suspension as UM women beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-51 in season opener
The University of Miami women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season without longtime coach Katie Meier, whom the school suspended for three games while it cooperates with an undisclosed NCAA “enforcement matter.”
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan ranks outside the top 10 in NBA.com's latest MVP list
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan ranks outside the top 10 in NBA.com’s latest “Kia Race To The MVP Ladder” on Monday. For context, DeRozan is listed in the same tier as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day
CHICAGO – Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving...
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions on Sunday. Brady took over with 44 seconds...
Trevor Moore looks to tally 100th point when Kings host Wild
The Los Angeles Kings liked what they saw in Trevor Moore when they traded away two key pieces to acquire
