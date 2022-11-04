ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fox hits from near midcourt at OT buzzer, Kings top Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. – De'Aaron Fox beat the buzzer from just inside halfcourt to give the Sacramento Kings a 126-123 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night after the Kings wiped out a 20-point deficit in the third quarter. Fox's 37 points included the first six in overtime....
ORLANDO, FL
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day

CHICAGO – Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving...
CHICAGO, IL
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions on Sunday. Brady took over with 44 seconds...
TAMPA, FL

