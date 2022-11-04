Read full article on original website
Pitt County, City of Greenville to participate in ‘Operation Greenlight’ to honor veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Monday, you may see a lot of green lights shining in your communities. Several local counties are participating in “Operation Green Light,” a one-week nationwide initiative to support our military veterans. Pitt County is one of the areas where you’ll see those lights shining brightly and proudly. Buildings and structures […]
WNCT
Future of red-light camera program to be discussed at Greenville City Council meeting
The Greenville City Council is expected to discuss the future of its red-light camera program at tonight's meeting. The contract is set to run out and the question will be whether it is renewed or if it ends. Future of red-light camera program to be discussed …. The Greenville City...
Ted Budd makes final campaign stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate was in Greenville on Monday, making one last pitch ahead of Election Day. Ted Budd was also scheduled to be in Raleigh Monday night. Before that, he met with supporters in Pitt County. While speaking to supporters, not only did he ask for support ahead […]
Second round of active-shooter training on ferry happening Monday in Hyde County
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A second session involving law enforcement agencies and active-shooter training on a ferry will take place on Monday. Hyde County Government reported an active-shooting training session will take place at the Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal on Monday from noon-3 p.m. It will involve the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, ALE, Marine […]
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
WNCT
Ted Sauls Jr. sworn in as new Greenville police chief
Veteran police officer Ted Sauls Jr., was officially sworn in Friday morning as the next Greenville Police Department chief. Ted Sauls Jr. sworn in as new Greenville police chief. Veteran police officer Ted Sauls Jr., was officially sworn in Friday morning as the next Greenville Police Department chief. ECU organization...
Celebration recognizes 300 years for Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – It is not every day a county turned 300 years old, but that was the case for Bertie County on Saturday. Both officials and locals were excited about the event and said it celebrated the history of the area. “Bertie County was established in 1722, and so we’re just tickled to […]
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
cbs17
Robbery a possible motive in shooting that injured 3 in a Wayne County home, sheriff says
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County Sheriff’s detectives said that an early Monday morning triple shooting may have stemmed from a robbery. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Jake Drive in Dudley around 1:35 a.m. where they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Social Worker III - Foster Care
Special Entry Salary Range: $45,321.73 - $55,220.13. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to provide foster care services to children who must be separated from their own parents/family when the parents/family are unable to provide adequate care or protection. This position also offers supportive and interventive services to the family with family reunification as the primary focus of foster care services.
WNCT
18-wheeler spills explosive materials on North Carolina highway
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of highway in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was closed in both directions for much of the day on Friday after an 18-wheeler overturned during the morning commute, spilling both explosives and hazardous materials, police said. In a statement on the crash, police...
North Carolina deputy charged with DWI resigns, sheriff’s office says
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of their deputies has resigned after receiving a DWI charge.
WRAL
Shooting under investigation in Wayne County
A shooting is under investigation in Wayne County. A shooting is under investigation in Wayne County. Reporter: Michael GraceWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
wcti12.com
Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music
GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
