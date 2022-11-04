ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

WNCT

Pitt County, City of Greenville to participate in ‘Operation Greenlight’ to honor veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Monday, you may see a lot of green lights shining in your communities. Several local counties are participating in “Operation Green Light,” a one-week nationwide initiative to support our military veterans. Pitt County is one of the areas where you’ll see those lights shining brightly and proudly. Buildings and structures […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ted Budd makes final campaign stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate was in Greenville on Monday, making one last pitch ahead of Election Day. Ted Budd was also scheduled to be in Raleigh Monday night. Before that, he met with supporters in Pitt County. While speaking to supporters, not only did he ask for support ahead […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

Ted Sauls Jr. sworn in as new Greenville police chief

Veteran police officer Ted Sauls Jr., was officially sworn in Friday morning as the next Greenville Police Department chief. Ted Sauls Jr. sworn in as new Greenville police chief. Veteran police officer Ted Sauls Jr., was officially sworn in Friday morning as the next Greenville Police Department chief. ECU organization...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Celebration recognizes 300 years for Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – It is not every day a county turned 300 years old, but that was the case for Bertie County on Saturday. Both officials and locals were excited about the event and said it celebrated the history of the area. “Bertie County was established in 1722, and so we’re just tickled to […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Social Worker III - Foster Care

Special Entry Salary Range: $45,321.73 - $55,220.13. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to provide foster care services to children who must be separated from their own parents/family when the parents/family are unable to provide adequate care or protection. This position also offers supportive and interventive services to the family with family reunification as the primary focus of foster care services.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

18-wheeler spills explosive materials on North Carolina highway

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of highway in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was closed in both directions for much of the day on Friday after an 18-wheeler overturned during the morning commute, spilling both explosives and hazardous materials, police said. In a statement on the crash, police...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure

BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
WILSON, NC
wcti12.com

Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music

GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
GRIFTON, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

