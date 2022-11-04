it is my belief that everyone has a a God, it may be money, sex. themselves, greed, or even golf. For me and my family we will worship Father God. Jesus and the holy Spirit. That's what freedom is about.
I perceive this article is about true Christians, who are watching and waiting on the second coming of Jesus. It is easy to say and think this by their speech. But, this is a typical speech by serious Christians. Still, why is their attitude not one of distress, if they realize the AntiChrist is due on the scene? There is no clue in this article that the armor of God has been taken into account, or even that this is the last generation of the flesh. When the AntiChrist does show up, he will come as an Angel of Light, in peace and prosperity, which is what the are looking for. The Tribulation will begin when the false Christ does show, but the forgoing are activities that deserve respect, Will these good people bow to this entity? Your answer is found in the parable of the ten virgins. These scriptures indicate a fifty percent falling away, or Christians. You wouldn’t think so, but it is written.
Praise be to the most high Lord Jesus Christ.
Comments / 118