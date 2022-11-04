ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida shark bite victim visits beach where he was attacked, shares recovery story

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla - New Smyrna Beach now fills Pat Clark with mixed emotions. Clark spoke with FOX 35 News as he visited the beach town with his fiancée for the first time since he was bitten by a shark over the Fourth of July weekend. It happened while he was surfing near the jetty, a spot known for good waves but notorious for shark bites. Clark recalls what he remembers from that day.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkachief.com

Park Avenue Animal Hospital is not just for dogs and cats

Since 2008, Park Avenue Animal Hospital has been providing a wide variety of services to keep your furry, four-legged friends in the best of health. With cutting edge technology and the bedside manner of a small-town doctor, they’re equipped to handle almost any ailment your pet may face. While...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead after 2 pedestrians struck by car in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Orange County early Friday evening, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of W. Colonial Drive east of N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, the driver of which remained at the scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Video shows rescuers flip car after crash into South Daytona canal

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released on Thursday shows the effort made to rescue a woman and two children in a vehicle that crashed into a South Daytona canal. The crash happened on Wednesday night off a bridge near Sauls Road and Reed Canal Road. According to South Daytona police, it is believed the car hit a curb and went over the edge of the bridge.
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
WESH

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. A pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital after being struck...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The gorgeous home of a serial entrepreneur who left his mark on Central Florida is now on the market. Roy Peter Scheid operated a chain of tire shops and train hobby stores for the first half of his life, retiring to Florida before the age of 50 in the late 1980s. His retirement was more active than most, though as he operated a group of Central Florida Checker's locations, opened an art gallery with his wife on Winter Park's Park Ave and eventually purchased the famous Bubble Room in Maitland.
MAITLAND, FL

