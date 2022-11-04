Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront
A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
2 people robbed at gunpoint in Encanto
Two people were robbed at gunpoint by three men in the Encanto area early Monday morning, San Diego Police said.
Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway
A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
Man killed in Miramar Ranch crash
A 63-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spring Valley (Spring Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Arapaho and Omega streets at about 6:25 p.m. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Handcuffed Suspect in 4S Ranch Tries to Flee from Arrest, Quickly Taken Back into Custody
Deputies quickly corralled a handcuffed spousal abuse suspect who fled on foot, while being escorted to a patrol vehicle Sunday morning in the 4S Ranch community of San Diego County, authorities said. Deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 16000 block of Dove Canyon...
Juvenile shot in back, wounded in Lakeside
A juvenile was shot and wounded in the back early Sunday near El Capitan High School, sheriff's officials said.
Bicyclist dead after ten-vehicle crash caused by hit-and-run
A fatal crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Two pedestrians were pronounced dead.
43-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point at 3.30 p.m. According to the authorities, a grey Ford truck swerved and weaved and drove down an embankment. The Ford then crashed into a metal guaurdrail on the csnter divider.
8newsnow.com
Family of hit-and-run victim shares how the tragedy is now saving the lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was...
eastcountymagazine.org
WHO WAS THE HOMELESS MAN WHO DIED OCT. 30 IN SANTEE RIVERBED?
He had trauma to his upper torso, but the Sheriff’s department said it is unknown if it was a factor into his death, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s homicide unit. Michael MacKenzie, who found Steve White's body. On October 30 shortly after 2:00 a.m., Santee deputies...
Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59
Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Construction in Las Vegas Medical District to start in early 2023
The City of Las Vegas announced on Twitter that a new project will start next year to help enhance an area in the Las Vegas Medical District.
Driver dies when pickup truck hits guardrail
A man died Thursday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a metal guardrail on state Route 15, authorities said.
Driver dies when car crashes into ditch
A man died Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a ditch in Vista, authorities said.
Driver killed in fiery car crash in Vista
Moments after a Honda Civic crashed into a riverbed, the vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.
One bicyclist killed, another injured as driver fleeing crash hits multiple vehicles, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One bicyclist was killed and another injured when a driver fleeing an accident scene struck them and then crashed, injuring several other drivers Friday east of the Strip, according to Metro police. Marcos Francisco Benitez, 27, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of drunken driving and hit and run in a […]
Shark attack survivor reflects and offers support to latest shark attack victim
Four years ago, Keane Hayes was attacked by a great white shark while lobster diving in the Encinitas area.
Man accused of spousal abuse escapes sheriff’s custody
A man accused of spousal abuse was able to escape sheriff's custody on Sunday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's department.
Comments / 2