Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
Pitt County, City of Greenville to participate in 'Operation Greenlight' to honor veterans
Starting Monday, you may see a lot of green lights shining in your communities. Several local counties are participating in "Operation Green Light," a one-week nationwide initiative to support our military veterans. Pitt County, City of Greenville to participate in …. Starting Monday, you may see a lot of green...
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
Ted Budd makes final campaign stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate was in Greenville on Monday, making one last pitch ahead of Election Day. Ted Budd was also scheduled to be in Raleigh Monday night. Before that, he met with supporters in Pitt County. While speaking to supporters, not only did he ask for support ahead […]
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
WITN
2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town. The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans. This year’s parade theme is “102 years...
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
wcti12.com
Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music
GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
bladenonline.com
Boost in Bladenboro’s Beast Festival Attendance
The Beast Festival held in Bladenboro every year saw a considerable boost in attendance this year. Although the weather was cloudy and rainy, there were more vendors and festivalgoers than ever. This year during the opening ceremonies, one of the event organizers and County Commissioner, Charles Ray Peterson, recognized the...
WITN
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
kiss951.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
publicradioeast.org
Ordinance change means first tattoo shop in years for downtown Kinston
A change in an old city ordinance means downtown Kinston will soon have its first tattoo shop. During last month's City Council meeting, Councilman Chris Suggs says they received a request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to allow tattoo parlors to operate downtown. They were prohibited from operating in...
cbs17
Robbery a possible motive in shooting that injured 3 in a Wayne County home, sheriff says
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County Sheriff’s detectives said that an early Monday morning triple shooting may have stemmed from a robbery. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Jake Drive in Dudley around 1:35 a.m. where they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
Warsaw holding Veterans Day celebration, parade on Saturday
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Warsaw is having its 102nd Veterans Day celebration and parade on Saturday. Officials say it’s the oldest consecutive Veterans Day celebration in America and it’s the official Veterans Day parade of the state. Some of the many events planned include the National Guard flyover, vendors along Front Street […]
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Overdose Deaths Remembered and Plans Announced to Combat Substance Misuse
According to Ncopioidsettlement.org, nearly 8 North Carolinians die daily from an opioid overdose. The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force announced at their meeting this week at Bladen Community College that deaths related to overdoses have increased dramatically. Before the meeting started, a task force member was seen lighting a...
100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
Comments / 0