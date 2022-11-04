ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

WCIA

Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities

Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
smilepolitely.com

A new Chinese restaurant called DD Fish is open in Champaign

At the corner of Springfield Avenue and First Street, DD Fish is now open in the building where Mr. Crab closed earlier this year. The new restaurant serves Chinese cuisine for dinner six nights a week. DD Fish's menu offers braised fish, spicy shrimp, stir-fried chicken wings, fish nuggets, fried...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service

If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
chambanamoms.com

The Top Things to Do in November in Champaign-Urbana

From one food-filled holiday (Halloween) to the next (Thanksgiving), November provides plenty to experience — and not all of it is food-related, believe it or not. Check out our top picks for family fun during the month. Thanks to Busey Bank for presenting our list of the top family...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Royal Donut staying open after car drives through wall

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Royal Donut in Danville will remain open while repairing damage caused by a car driving through the restaurant’s wall. Owner Samuel George said he never would have expected getting that call in the middle of the night Friday. He said the car took out a glass window and some cinder blocks, […]
DANVILLE, IL
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Macon County, IL

Macon County, Illinois, is full of cozy, small-town charm with some hints of modern entertainment. Nestled within the state's center, this county is often called" the Heart of Illinois." It's home to the bustling city of Decatur but mainly comprises little towns and close-knit villages. Scenic outdoor adventures are also...
MACON COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Champaign County Guaranteed Income Project could provide a path to alleviating poverty

A University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign research team will be micro-piloting a guaranteed basic income program for ten local families with school-aged children called the Champaign County Guaranteed Income Project. The team is led by Christopher Larrison, an associate professor of social work at the U of I, and Kim Nix, the overseer of homeless services in Champaign and Ford counties. Their goal is to determine whether giving "no-strings-attached" cash to families will decrease the number of students experiencing sheltered homelessness in the county.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decrease in Danville population changes wards

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL

