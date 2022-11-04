Read full article on original website
Guillermo del Toro on Exploring Catholicism and Disobedience in ‘Pinocchio’: ‘I Wanted to Make the Reverse of What You Normally See’
Guillermo del Toro had a “very firm view” on his portrayal of “Pinocchio.” “I am a lapsed Catholic, so there’s a lot of Catholicism. I knew I wanted to make it about fathers and sons, which is a theme I repeat over and over in my filmography,” del Toro told Variety on Saturday night at the red carpet premiere of “Pinocchio” at AFI Fest. “I wanted to make it staggeringly beautiful, and I wanted to make it the reverse of what you normally see of Pinocchio in film.” Set in 1930s fascist Italy, del Toro’s “Pinocchio” tells a darker version of...
Netflix Orders Two Additional Seasons Of ‘Monster’
Netflix has reportedly ordered two additional seasons of their newly launched series, Monster. Additionally, the streaming service has ordered a second season of its emerging series, The Watcher. “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bela Bajaria of Netflix told Variety. “The creative team of...
Lupita Nyong’o Joins ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
Lupita Nyong’o has reportedly secured a role in the upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff tentatively titled Day One. Details regarding her exact role and the film’s plot remain under wraps for the time being. However, the film is still on pace for a 2024 release with Nyong’o leading the way.
The Last Of Us Earns Release Date At HBO
HBO has announced that The Last of Us will debut on January 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. EST. Season one will consist of nine episodes with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey leading the way. The Last of Us is inspired by the popular video game series developed by Naughty Dog...
