Guillermo del Toro had a “very firm view” on his portrayal of “Pinocchio.” “I am a lapsed Catholic, so there’s a lot of Catholicism. I knew I wanted to make it about fathers and sons, which is a theme I repeat over and over in my filmography,” del Toro told Variety on Saturday night at the red carpet premiere of “Pinocchio” at AFI Fest. “I wanted to make it staggeringly beautiful, and I wanted to make it the reverse of what you normally see of Pinocchio in film.” Set in 1930s fascist Italy, del Toro’s “Pinocchio” tells a darker version of...

22 MINUTES AGO