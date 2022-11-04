Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Our Guy Jeremy Peña — World Series MVP!
This is incredible. Providence native, and Classical High alum, Jeremy Peña has just added World Series MVP to his already stunning 2022 record. Since being named MVP of the American League Championship Series (following his game-winning homerun in the 18th inning of the division playoff game against Seattle) Astros infielder Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win the Golden Glove honor. From SI:
Gorriaran Wins Girls State Cross Country Race, East Greenwich Earns Girls Team Title
Moses Brown standout Sophia Gorriaran winning her first girls state cross country title Saturday at Ponaganset High School. East Greenwich earning the girls team title.
Zoo in Rhode Island announces death of Johari the cheetah
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A zoo in Rhode Island announced Monday that one of its female cheetahs, Johari, has died. A news release from Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo noted that Johari suffered from gastritis, or inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, a common condition in cheetahs. She was humanely euthanized after her quality of life declined.
Record-highs temperatures set in Boston, Worcester, and Providence
BOSTON --- Record-high temperatures for November 6 were set across several major New England cities on Sunday.In Boston, the National Weather Service reported that Boston reached a high of 76 degrees, which surpassed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees set in 1948.By that wasn't all! The recorded high in Worcester on Sunday was 72 degrees, which narrowly eclipsed the previous high for November 6 of 71 degrees in 2020.In Providence, R.I., the high was 76 degrees Sunday, beating the record set at 1994, when it was 72 degrees.In Hartford, Connecticut, the record was 76 degrees, which was hit in 1994. On Sunday, the recorded high was 76, tying that mark.
Rhode Island College to host free application day for residents
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Undergraduate and graduates students looking to apply to Rhode Island College either this spring or next fall can have their application fee waived. The $50 fee will be waived only for residents. Jim Tweed, dean of enrollment management, said that students have come forward in...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Popular Providence Eatery Thrilled By Visit From Karate Kid
A popular Providence breakfast spot that is no stranger to celebrity sightings, had yet another one this weekend. A laundry list of stars have been in Rhode Island this weekend for the annual Comic Con event at the Rhode Island Convention Center, but not all of them have ventured beyond the event.
Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada
Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
Providence breaks high temperature record
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
Weather Now: Record Warmth Possible Sunday
Don’t forget…Fall Back! We move to Eastern Standard Time at 2 AM Sunday morning. We gain an hour of sleep, but lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day. Weather-wise, it’s been a great weekend! We tied a record at TF Green Airport Saturday afternoon. The high was 75, which ties the high temperature mark set on November 5, 1994. We may break a record on Sunday.
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
High Temperature Record Set Monday
It’s official! Another record high temperature for Providence has been broken. The old record was 76 from 2020 and as of noontime, we made it to 77.
New East Providence concert venue could be ready by 2024
State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park.
Two-time Tony Award winner brings show to Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The legendary dancer Bill T. Jones will be bringing his explosive, “What Problem?” show to the stage at Vets Auditorium Friday. The two-time Tony Award winner, along with his 10-member company, will take the audience through a journey that evokes emotion, heavy thought and is quite timely as we approach Election Day.
Thirsty Beaver to open new location in North Kingstown
Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub will soon have another location in Rhode Island.
RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state
Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
Student Of The Week -- Aibhlinn McGrath
Aibhlinn McGrath is always smiling, ready to work and help others. That's just part of the reason the seventh grader at Gaudet Middle School was named as "Student of the Week." #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. GAUDET MIDDLE SCHOOL...
