Read full article on original website
Related
'We want Houston' chants, Ryne Stanek's beer chug among Astros parade's savage moments
The Astros' social media team has not been shy to throw the shade all season long. Here's the savage moments they posted on Monday.
Strider and Harris named Rookie of the Year finalists, Fried on Cy Young short list
ATLANTA — The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for their annual Major League Baseball awards. In a surprise to no one, the race for Rookie of the Year comes down to the Atlanta Braves’ young phenoms. Pitcher Spencer Strider and outfielder Michael Harris are two...
Omari Hardwick Hopes To Hoist The Lombardi Trophy In The ‘Fantasy Football’ Trailer
Omari Hardwick left his football dreams back in Athens, Georgia in exchange for her roles in shows like Power and time on stage at the National Poetry Slam. Nearly two decades later, he’s going to return to the state where it all started in hopes of getting the pro football glory he always dreamed of. All he needs to do to make it to the Super Bowl is the help of his daughter. In the first trailer of Paramount’s newest film, Fantasy Football, Hardwick plays the role of an aging running back whose career is revived when he learns that his daughter can control his actions on the field through Madden NFL.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0