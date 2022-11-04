Omari Hardwick left his football dreams back in Athens, Georgia in exchange for her roles in shows like Power and time on stage at the National Poetry Slam. Nearly two decades later, he’s going to return to the state where it all started in hopes of getting the pro football glory he always dreamed of. All he needs to do to make it to the Super Bowl is the help of his daughter. In the first trailer of Paramount’s newest film, Fantasy Football, Hardwick plays the role of an aging running back whose career is revived when he learns that his daughter can control his actions on the field through Madden NFL.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO