WTOK-TV
Sumrall farmer still recovering after grain bin rescue
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall farmer who was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans Tuesday is still recovering in Forrest General Hospital. According to his daughter Angelene Lowe, 73-year-old Wayne Breakfield is still facing an extensive recovery after losing four toes on his left foot. He also will have to have surgery on his right knoee.
Focused on Mississippi: Low water levels on Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Those of us who are used to seeing tugboats and their rafts of barges riding unobstructed, majestically atop the mile-wide waters of the Mississippi River are taken aback somewhat to see the mighty flotillas, instead, snaking their way through channels cut between sand bar cliffs and sunbaked-dry mud flats. This is […]
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
wbiw.com
USDA confirms highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in commercial chickens in Mississippi
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi. Samples from the flock were tested at the Mississippi Veterinary Research &...
WDAM-TV
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways
Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.
wwno.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
wpsdlocal6.com
165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky
Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
WDAM-TV
House fire on same block as deadly Hattiesburg shooting ruled suspicious
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that happened at a residence on West Fifth Street Thursday night. It took place just after 11 p.m. at a house in the 100 block. That’s the same block where Wednesday’s deadly shooting occurred. The house was unoccupied and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Low-income Kentucky families invited to apply for one-time energy cost assistance through LIHEAP
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky families at 130% of the Federal Poverty Guideline or below are invited to apply for one-time assistance with their heating costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Subsidy. According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Community Action partnership, Kentucky's Community Action Network agencies...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
WLBT
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
desotocountynews.com
County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections
We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
WLOX
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
