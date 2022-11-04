Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0