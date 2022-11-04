PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.

3 DAYS AGO