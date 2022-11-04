ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Oklahomans prepare to decide who leads the next four years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are already turning out to vote in large numbers. The early vote this year surpassed the 2018 midterms. Perhaps the biggest and tightest race on the ballot is for governor. Polling was all over the place in late October with some showing a narrow...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Poll: Stitt holds slight edge in Governor's race ahead of Election Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling shows a tight race for Governor of Oklahoma just one day before voters head to the polls. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action's latest numbers show a slight lead for incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt, 49-46, over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Monday's poll marks the first time since mid-October Ascend's numbers showed Stitt with a lead.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Election officials ready to keep midterms safe and secure

The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and something that's on the minds of many is election security. "For election officials, this is our Super Bowl," said Paul Ziriax, the Secretary of the State Election Board. On Monday, state officials showed off their hard work to make sure Tuesday's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Nearly 200,000 Oklahomans voted early for midterm elections

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, almost 200,000 Oklahomans cast their votes before Nov. 8 for the midterm elections. 66,871 Oklahomans cast their ballots using absentee voting, with 11,730 voters in Tulsa choosing absentee. Additionally, 132,297 people used in-person early voting over the four...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker working to make daylight saving time year-round

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday marked the end of daylight saving time, with Oklahomans setting their clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. But some Oklahoma lawmakers hope this is the last time we "fall back in the state." Senator Blake Cowboy Stephens believes staying in daylight saving time...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

State Chamber announces Inhofe aviation scholarship for high school students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Chamber announced the establishment of the Senator James M. Inhofe FAA Knowledge Test Scholarship this week. Oklahoma high school students enrolled in the AOPA Foundation 'You Can Fly" STEM curriculum are eligible for a $250 scholarship to cover the testing fee for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam or the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Exam.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy