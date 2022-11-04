Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahomans prepare to decide who leads the next four years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are already turning out to vote in large numbers. The early vote this year surpassed the 2018 midterms. Perhaps the biggest and tightest race on the ballot is for governor. Polling was all over the place in late October with some showing a narrow...
KTUL
Poll: Stitt holds slight edge in Governor's race ahead of Election Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling shows a tight race for Governor of Oklahoma just one day before voters head to the polls. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action's latest numbers show a slight lead for incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt, 49-46, over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Monday's poll marks the first time since mid-October Ascend's numbers showed Stitt with a lead.
KTUL
Election officials ready to keep midterms safe and secure
The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and something that's on the minds of many is election security. "For election officials, this is our Super Bowl," said Paul Ziriax, the Secretary of the State Election Board. On Monday, state officials showed off their hard work to make sure Tuesday's...
KTUL
Nearly 200,000 Oklahomans voted early for midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, almost 200,000 Oklahomans cast their votes before Nov. 8 for the midterm elections. 66,871 Oklahomans cast their ballots using absentee voting, with 11,730 voters in Tulsa choosing absentee. Additionally, 132,297 people used in-person early voting over the four...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker working to make daylight saving time year-round
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday marked the end of daylight saving time, with Oklahomans setting their clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. But some Oklahoma lawmakers hope this is the last time we "fall back in the state." Senator Blake Cowboy Stephens believes staying in daylight saving time...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt tours Idabel tornado damages, issues executive order for affected counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt toured the damages left by the tornadoes that traveled through southeastern Oklahoma Friday night. According to the information posted on Facebook, one 90-year-old man died and over 100 homes and businesses were destroyed. He has declared a state of emergency in affected...
KTUL
First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
KTUL
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
KTUL
State Chamber announces Inhofe aviation scholarship for high school students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Chamber announced the establishment of the Senator James M. Inhofe FAA Knowledge Test Scholarship this week. Oklahoma high school students enrolled in the AOPA Foundation 'You Can Fly" STEM curriculum are eligible for a $250 scholarship to cover the testing fee for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam or the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Exam.
KTUL
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
KTUL
Care-A-Van to begin providing mental health services to rural Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country Behavioral Health Services in Muskogee will begin providing mental health and some physical health services to rural Oklahoma with its new Care-A-Van starting Monday. The Care-A-Van is a newly converted RV and it will travel to rural communities in Muskogee and McIntosh counties...
KTUL
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma seeing an increased demand in their services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma works with more than 50 counties in the state. Since 2020, more Oklahomans are seeking out their services, especially right now. “Our pantries and our partners do see an increase in need around the holiday time so they will...
KTUL
OKCPS kindergarten teacher named OK Council for Indian Education's Teacher of the Year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Through playdough, books, and moccasins, Cholakocee Werito has taught her kindergarten students about her Native American heritage. Werito is a teacher at Eugene Fields Elementary and has been working within the OKCPS school district for 11 years. Werito is enrolled in the Muscogee-Creek nation, and her parents are Muscogee and Navajo.
