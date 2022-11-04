ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Koreans optimistic Son will be in Qatar, unsure he'll play

By By JOHN DUERDEN - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkUTr_0iy8yvND00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Soccer fans in South Korea are desperately hoping that Son Heung-min is fit to play a full part at the World Cup which kicks off later this month.

It’s likely that, fully recovered or not, one of the biggest names in Asian sport will go to Qatar.

The Korea Football Association is optimistic Son will be fit for the opening Group H game against Uruguay on Nov. 24.

“We are hopeful that he will recover in time but we are waiting for clarity on that,” a KFA official told The Associated Press. “We think Son will go to the World Cup anyway, it is just a question of whether he plays or how much he can play.”

Son sustained a fracture around his left eye following a collision with defender Chancel Mbemba while he was playing for Tottenham Hotspur against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Tottenham announced Wednesday that the star forward would undergo surgery, although no timeframe has yet been put on his recovery.

Son won the Premier League's Golden Boot last season, the prize given to the top scorer over the season in English football's top flight. He is also his country’s leading attacker with 35 goals.

South Korea, appearing at a 10th successive World Cup, was seen as an outsider to get out of a group containing Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal even with Son. Without the 30-year-old skipper, it will be even more difficult.

Professor Hong Jong-won of the plastic surgery department at Yonsei University Severance Hospital in Seoul told the Yonhap News Agency that Son would probably need at least four weeks to recover. Korean media covered the injury extensively, including publishing diagrams of facial bone structure, as sports fans discuss Son’s chances of returning.

Teammates have also expressed their concerns for the team's undisputed star. Midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon missed the 2018 World Cup because of a late injury and understands what Son is going through.

“Everyone is worried about Heung-min,” Kwon said. “All we can do here is to get the news from afar and we are all praying that Heung-min can recover quickly."

South Korea’s domestic-based players and those active elsewhere in Asia are in a training camp in Paju, north of Seoul, in preparation for a final warm-up against Iceland on Nov. 11. Coach Paulo Bento is set to name his 26-player roster the following day and the squad is scheduled to leave for Qatar on Nov. 14.

“Since training has started, all the players are taking good care of their bodies and rather than thinking about Heung-min’s situation, I try to prepare in the same way,” Kwon said. “Injuries come suddenly, but we need to prepare to prevent them.”

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Messi and Ronaldo look set for final shot at World Cup glory

The World Cup stage is set for perhaps one final shootout between the two greatest soccer players of their generation — and to many, the two greatest of all time. Surely, this year's tournament in Qatar presents Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with one last chance to win the ultimate trophy. Even by their own remarkable powers of endurance, it is unlikely either will be around for the next tournament in 2026 when Messi will be 39 and Ronaldo 41. ...
Leader Telegram

South Korea’s Yoon apologizes over crowd deaths as criticism grows

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued an apology to the nation over a deadly pre-Halloween crowd crush, with members of his government facing criticism over management of the incident that killed at least 156 people. “I am sorry and apologetic to the bereaved families, who are facing tragedy that cannot be expressed in words, and to the people who share the pain and sorrow,” Yoon said Monday in a meeting with his Cabinet and outside experts to review national safety systems. ...
Leader Telegram

WORLD CUP WATCH: Club season ready to pause, injuries mount

One more week. That’s the time coaches of World Cup teams need to wait before they finally get their hands on their players ahead of a truncated build-up to the tournament in Qatar. Some players might have checked out from club play already. Like Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who missed Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lorient...
Leader Telegram

African soccer still trying to fulfil promise at World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Henri Mouyebe slaps green, red and yellow paint on his bald head and big, bare belly before every Cameroon soccer game. He's been transforming his hefty frame into a living, moving Cameroon flag for 40 years in support of his team. He will take his paint, and a huge dollop of hope, to this year's World Cup in Qatar. “We are going there as...
Leader Telegram

North Korea fires 4 short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Saturday, South Korean officials said, adding to a record number of launches this year that have ratcheted up regional tensions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff detected the launches from Tongrim County in North Pyongyan Province between around 11:32 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. local time, it said in a statement. The missiles flew about 130 kilometers (81 miles) at an apogee of 20 km (12 miles) with a top speed of Mach 5. ...
Leader Telegram

Bayern to rest Thomas Müller to boost World Cup chances

MUNICH (AP) — Germany faces more injury concerns ahead of the World Cup with Bayern Munich set to rest Thomas Müller and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus having more issues with his ankle. Various injuries and illnesses have restricted Müller to only two substitute appearances since the start of last month. Coach Julian Nagelsmann said Monday that the 33-year-old Müller is recovering but will be rested for games against Werder Bremen on Tuesday and Schalke on Saturday to avoid risking a further injury setback. ...
Leader Telegram

Wolverhampton hires Julen Lopetegui as manager

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Wolverhampton hired Julen Lopetegui as manager on Saturday. Lopetegui was fired one month ago by Sevilla after three years with the Spanish club during which he led it to a Europa League title in 2020. The 56-year-old Lopetegui will take over Nov. 14, subject to being granted work permits, following the team's final game before the World Cup break. ...
Leader Telegram

Qatar’s promise of ‘carbon-neutral’ World Cup raises doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the 12-year run-up to hosting the 2022 men's World Cup soccer tournament, Qatar has been on a ferocious construction spree with few recent parallels. It built seven of its eight World Cup stadiums, a new metro system, highways, high-rises and Lusail, a futuristic city that ten years ago was mostly dust and sand. For years, Qatar promised something else to distinguish this World Cup from the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Leader Telegram

Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims

With just days to go before Qatar hosts the World Cup, rights groups fear that a window for addressing the widespread exploitation of foreign workers could soon close. The long run-up to this month's World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of the millions of foreign workers in the Gulf Arab nation who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and sweep the streets during the world's biggest sporting event. ...
Leader Telegram

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy that locks down neighborhoods when any virus cases are found and quarantines everyone arriving from overseas in hotels for seven to 10 days. ...
Leader Telegram

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.” Francis again raised the plight of prisoners in Bahrain in the final event of his four-day trip. Human rights groups had urged Francis to use his Bahrain...
Leader Telegram

Calvert-Lewin is latest doubt for England in Everton loss

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest injury doubt for England after damaging his hamstring in Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester on Saturday. The 25-year-old striker headed straight down the tunnel on the hour to spark concerns about his World Cup chances. If it is serious it will almost certainly end his chances of making England’s squad for Qatar, with the tournament starting in 15 days. ...
Leader Telegram

Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

NEW YORK (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men's race and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the women’s race Sunday, both of them making a splash in their debuts. Daniel Do Nascimento, who had been leading the entire men's race, collapsed 21 miles in. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Leader Telegram

Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It was a total loss — the type that is usually glossed over in big impersonal statistics like $40 billion in damage from this summer's Pakistan floods that put one-third of the nation underwater. “We lost everything, our home and our possessions,” said Taj Mai, a mother of seven who is four months pregnant and in a flood relief camp in Pakistan’s Punjab province. “At least in a camp our children will get food and milk.” ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
664
Followers
8K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy