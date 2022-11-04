Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
Voters to decide fate of CISD bond on Tuesday
CANUTIILO, TX (KFOX14) — Election day is just two days away and voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum. According to the school district, if the bond is approved, the money will help address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at campuses.
Investigation in progress after man confronts El Paso county judge, campaign manager
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said his campaign manager was pushed by a man outside of the Marty Robbins Recreation Center polling location on Friday. Samaniego said he and Campaign Manager Sammy Carrejo were walking in the parking lot when a man recording...
Animal Services reopens Lower Valley adoption center as main center reaches capacity
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Animal Service Center has reopened the Mission Valley Adoption Center in the Lower Valley because the main center is at capacity. The Lower Valley center is located at 9068 Socorro Rd. There are currently more than 1,000 pets at...
Las Cruces city council approves to demolish Kilby Motel in effort to clean up the city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces city leaders approved the demolition of the Kilby Motel located on South Main Street after it was deemed substandard and uninhabitable by a city inspector on Monday. City councilors went as far as calling it a public health hazard. The city...
Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities
EL PASO, Texas -- A local non-profit organization is continuing sending charter buses full of migrants despite the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management ending their charter operations last month. The Annunciation House of El Paso continues to see migrants in need of shelter and transportation as they make the journey The post Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities appeared first on KVIA.
The El Paso Police Department search for man who vandalized East side church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Security cameras caught a white male with a light complexion engraving permanent markings on the glass doors of St. Stephan's Church on the East side. The church which is located on 1700 George Dieter is estimated to have around $3,000 worth of damage. The...
Confrontation reported between citizen, county election employee at polling location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A confrontation between a citizen and an El Paso County Election Department employee was reported Friday at a polling location. Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at an early voting polling location at Marty Robbins Recreation Center. Deputies said an employee with...
Man accused of shooting at family in west El Paso road rage incident sought
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a family during a road rage incident in west El Paso on Saturday. The incident happened at the intersection of Mesa Street and Crossroads around 7 p.m. Police officials said an SUV occupied by...
City of El Paso offers support to business start ups
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
‘We deserve to be back’: Deported veterans speaking out ahead of Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the past six years, Marine veteran Marcelino Ramos has been living in Ciudad Juarez along with more than 25 other deported veterans. They are just some of the hundreds of Mexican-born veterans who have been deported or face deportation after committing a crime. “When you go through (being in […]
VIDEO: El Paso County Judge Gets Into Altercation At Polling Site
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation happened at a polling location in East El Paso. According to a news release, it happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vistal Del Sol Dr. It was during early voting in El Paso.
El Paso Water begins repairs on Resler Storm Drain; partial closures expected in area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water crews began repairs to the Resler Storm Drain on Monday. The drain is located on Resler Drive between Ramada Drive and Armistad Avenue. "This work will improve the resiliency and reliability of the stormwater system in the area," El Paso Water...
Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8
The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
38- Year-Old Eddie Santana Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in El Paso on Sunday morning. The crash happened on a Northeast El Paso roadway. According to the Police, a 2016 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.
El Paso Water Wastewater Plant undergoes $540 million rehabilitation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As East El Paso continues to grow, what also must grow is El Paso Water’s Bustamante Wastewater Plant. Construction is underway to keep up with the growing city and strengthen the water system. “There’s a lot of equipment that needs to be upgraded,...
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
Suspect arrested in connection to 28 year old cold murder case
EL PASO, T.X. — An almost 30 year old murder case developed a new lead with the arrest of the person suspected of committing the murder. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans who said they think it's good police were able to catch the suspect. "I think it’s a...
El Paso man causes six-vehicle crash in Hartley, County and killed in accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Donald Diebel Jr. of El Paso, Texas was responsible for causing a 6-vehicle crash Friday morning. The six-car pileup happened on the US 54 in Hartley, County located 6 miles Southwest of Dalhart, Texas according to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
