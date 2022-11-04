ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, NM

KFOX 14

El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Voters to decide fate of CISD bond on Tuesday

CANUTIILO, TX (KFOX14) — Election day is just two days away and voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum. According to the school district, if the bond is approved, the money will help address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at campuses.
CANUTILLO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities

EL PASO, Texas -- A local non-profit organization is continuing sending charter buses full of migrants despite the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management ending their charter operations last month. The Annunciation House of El Paso continues to see migrants in need of shelter and transportation as they make the journey The post Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers support to business start ups

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8

The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
EL PASO, TX
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Suspect arrested in connection to 28 year old cold murder case

EL PASO, T.X. — An almost 30 year old murder case developed a new lead with the arrest of the person suspected of committing the murder. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans who said they think it's good police were able to catch the suspect. "I think it’s a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX

