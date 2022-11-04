Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane continued climbing up the ranks in the college football polls Sunday (Nov. 6) after impressive victories on Saturday. The Tigers (7-2) jumped eight spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, following their thrilling 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide (7-2) dropped four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 with the loss.
fox8live.com
Judge approves $12.5 million settlement for Bob Dean’s evacuated nursing home patients
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge approved a class-action lawsuit Monday (Nov. 7) over nursing home owner Bob Dean’s deadly evacuation of residents during Hurricane Ida. Attorneys on both sides have been arguing over Dean’s worth and what he should pay to the families of those...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
fox8live.com
Courageous Cougars: Karr High School football team shows success on and off the field
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For years, playing winning football has come easy for the Karr Cougars. But everything that leads up to their games, oftentimes, comes after their games it gets harder by the day. Keyron Ross’ killing back on Jan. 26 was the latest ‘loss of life’ from Karr’s...
fox8live.com
Two women shot just after midnight on Bourbon Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot on Bourbon Street just after midnight, New Orleans police said. The NOPD did not detail the severity of the women’s injuries nor provide an update on their conditions. The department said only that a 54-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman “heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds” Sunday at 12:13 a.m.
fox8live.com
Roller Derby practice derailed by young armed robbers at Crescent Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head coach of a New Orleans roller derby team jumped into action when the mother of one of her players was robbed at gunpoint. “I had never ripped off my skates so fast in my life,” says Crystal Hayes, head coach of the Crescent City Crushers.
fox8live.com
Orleans jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in Jason Adams’ drunken Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish jury on Monday (Nov. 7) awarded $51 million in damages to the family of a young woman killed six years ago in a speeding Lamborghini crashed by an impaired driver. The verdict against that driver -- Jason Adams -- concluded a four-day lawsuit...
fox8live.com
Suspects watched man buy PS5 in New Orleans, broke into his car, stole it immediately, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two men accused of breaking into someone’s car and stealing a PlayStation 5. It happened on Fri., Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Behrman Place, according to a New Orleans Police Department release. The victim told police he...
Comments / 0