Louisiana State

LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane continued climbing up the ranks in the college football polls Sunday (Nov. 6) after impressive victories on Saturday. The Tigers (7-2) jumped eight spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, following their thrilling 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide (7-2) dropped four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 with the loss.
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
Two women shot just after midnight on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot on Bourbon Street just after midnight, New Orleans police said. The NOPD did not detail the severity of the women’s injuries nor provide an update on their conditions. The department said only that a 54-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman “heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds” Sunday at 12:13 a.m.
