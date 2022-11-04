Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
Related
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
KCTV 5
‘Get out of town:’ Protesters call for Louisiana, MO police chief to be fired following overdose incident
LOUISIANA (KMOV) - A small town in Missouri is seeing big-time problems and corruption. On Wednesday the community rallied outside of Louisiana City Hall with demands to fire the police chief. Louisiana, Missouri is located 90 minutes north of St. Louis. “This is the worst police department I’ve ever seen...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 4, 2022
Charles P Friesen, 43, Wright City, MO, Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 25th St and Oak St. PTC 145. Britney M Kramer, 31, 502 1/2 S 8th St, Operating Uninsured and Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 10th St and Broadway St. NTA 128. Demetrius J. Like, 44, Homeless,...
ktvo.com
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
khqa.com
Mark Twain Elementary ends food drive with a splash
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — In Hannibal, Mark Twain Elementary School students celebrated the end of their annual school wide food drive. Now, before the drive started, students challenged principal Tomi Lowes and five other staff members to jump into an ice cold pool if they reached their goal. Well,...
muddyrivernews.com
Some of new Illinois Veterans Home campus buildings to open next year
QUINCY — Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) officials took a tour of the new buildings being constructed on the campus in the 12th and Locust neighborhood. IDVA Director Terry Prince and Illinois Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson provided an update of the $300 million reconstruction project, which includes the renovation and rehabilitation of the facility with a new 210-bed skilled care facility as well as 80 additional independent living domiciliary rooms.
Sweet New London, Missouri Home with Epic Mississippi River Views
Do you daydream about waking up and stepping outside with the Mississippi River flowing by your home? If so, you need to see a just-listed home in New London, Missouri. Jennifer Ruhl just shared this home that has epic Mississippi River views that has a physical address of 12013 Saverton Drive in New London, Missouri. The truth is it's hard to get closer to the Mississippi River without diving in. Here's a snippet of the details from the listing:
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 17-21, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Church of The Nazarene in Pittsfield sold a residence at 403...
kttn.com
Missouri man accused of making pipe bombs
A Missouri man appeared in court Thursday on charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, of Hannibal, was indicted on October 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
khqa.com
Challenge Unlimited hosts open house
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Challenge Unlimited welcomed in the community on Friday afternoon with an open house to showcase the opportunities they have to offer. Challenge Unlimited is an organization that assists people with disabilities to get involved in their community. They offer many services including an employment division...
muddyrivernews.com
Adult winners in Hannibal billboard competition to have work featured on outdoor digital billboard
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Professional and non-professional artists 18 and older and youths 8 to 17 who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal were invited to submit images of original works for the eighth annual Art in the Open billboard art competition. A total of 143 entries were submitted, with 108 in the adult division.
muddyrivernews.com
Yates: Shorthanded Quincy Police Department making sure appropriate number of officers will investigate shootings
QUINCY — Even though the Quincy Police Department force is down by 18 officers, QPD Chief Adam Yates says he will make sure an appropriate number of officers are available to investigate a recent rash of shooting incidents in the northwest section of the city. “We’re putting the number...
Residents call for investigation into Missouri police department after chief's drug trafficking arrest
LOUISIANA, Mo. — 5 On Your Side has learned new details about a small-town police chief arrested for drug trafficking. According to probable cause warrants filed against Louisiana, Missouri, Police Chief William Jones, some of the drugs found inside his apartment may have been taken from an evidence locker inside the police department.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
khqa.com
Powerball numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Check your tickets!. The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 28-45-53-56-69 with a Powerball of 20. The Power Play was 3. The Powerball jackpot that started rolling three months ago has become the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered, according to the lottery.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of South Webster and West College Avenue at approximately 3:30 pm after a caller told dispatchers she was stopped at the intersection and then hit from behind by another vehicle. The complainant told...
vandalialeader.com
New Life Tabernacle hosted 2nd Annual Fall Festival
There was a fair-sized crowd that turned out for the 2nd Annual Fall Festival at New Life Tabernacle on Saturday. Families, friends and visitors were spread out across the church grounds engaging in a variety of activities. Youth Leader Terry Waters said one could not ask for a better day for the occasion.
Washington Missourian
Maps show how St. Louis Archdiocese may merge parishes
The St. Louis Archdiocese could merge as many as 13 active parishes in northern Franklin and southern Warren Counties, leaving only five or six parishes in the region, according to information released by the Archdiocese. “Change is never easy, we know that. To respond to where God is calling us...
khqa.com
Palmyra teacher selected as LEGO Education Ambassador
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics learning, also known as S.T.E.A.M, has become a major part in many students lives. "S.T.E.A.M education, as a whole, is where our society has been drive," said Palmyra R-I gifted and talented teacher Nichole Gard. "A lot of fields that students will be going into as the future are steam oriented."
Comments / 1