Louisiana, MO

muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 4, 2022

Charles P Friesen, 43, Wright City, MO, Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 25th St and Oak St. PTC 145. Britney M Kramer, 31, 502 1/2 S 8th St, Operating Uninsured and Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 10th St and Broadway St. NTA 128. Demetrius J. Like, 44, Homeless,...
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

Mark Twain Elementary ends food drive with a splash

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — In Hannibal, Mark Twain Elementary School students celebrated the end of their annual school wide food drive. Now, before the drive started, students challenged principal Tomi Lowes and five other staff members to jump into an ice cold pool if they reached their goal. Well,...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Some of new Illinois Veterans Home campus buildings to open next year

QUINCY — Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) officials took a tour of the new buildings being constructed on the campus in the 12th and Locust neighborhood. IDVA Director Terry Prince and Illinois Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson provided an update of the $300 million reconstruction project, which includes the renovation and rehabilitation of the facility with a new 210-bed skilled care facility as well as 80 additional independent living domiciliary rooms.
QUINCY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Sweet New London, Missouri Home with Epic Mississippi River Views

Do you daydream about waking up and stepping outside with the Mississippi River flowing by your home? If so, you need to see a just-listed home in New London, Missouri. Jennifer Ruhl just shared this home that has epic Mississippi River views that has a physical address of 12013 Saverton Drive in New London, Missouri. The truth is it's hard to get closer to the Mississippi River without diving in. Here's a snippet of the details from the listing:
NEW LONDON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 17-21, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Church of The Nazarene in Pittsfield sold a residence at 403...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man accused of making pipe bombs

A Missouri man appeared in court Thursday on charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, of Hannibal, was indicted on October 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Challenge Unlimited hosts open house

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Challenge Unlimited welcomed in the community on Friday afternoon with an open house to showcase the opportunities they have to offer. Challenge Unlimited is an organization that assists people with disabilities to get involved in their community. They offer many services including an employment division...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Powerball numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Check your tickets!. The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 28-45-53-56-69 with a Powerball of 20. The Power Play was 3. The Powerball jackpot that started rolling three months ago has become the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered, according to the lottery.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of South Webster and West College Avenue at approximately 3:30 pm after a caller told dispatchers she was stopped at the intersection and then hit from behind by another vehicle. The complainant told...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
vandalialeader.com

New Life Tabernacle hosted 2nd Annual Fall Festival

There was a fair-sized crowd that turned out for the 2nd Annual Fall Festival at New Life Tabernacle on Saturday. Families, friends and visitors were spread out across the church grounds engaging in a variety of activities. Youth Leader Terry Waters said one could not ask for a better day for the occasion.
VANDALIA, MO
Washington Missourian

Maps show how St. Louis Archdiocese may merge parishes

The St. Louis Archdiocese could merge as many as 13 active parishes in northern Franklin and southern Warren Counties, leaving only five or six parishes in the region, according to information released by the Archdiocese. “Change is never easy, we know that. To respond to where God is calling us...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
khqa.com

Palmyra teacher selected as LEGO Education Ambassador

PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics learning, also known as S.T.E.A.M, has become a major part in many students lives. "S.T.E.A.M education, as a whole, is where our society has been drive," said Palmyra R-I gifted and talented teacher Nichole Gard. "A lot of fields that students will be going into as the future are steam oriented."
PALMYRA, MO

