Do you daydream about waking up and stepping outside with the Mississippi River flowing by your home? If so, you need to see a just-listed home in New London, Missouri. Jennifer Ruhl just shared this home that has epic Mississippi River views that has a physical address of 12013 Saverton Drive in New London, Missouri. The truth is it's hard to get closer to the Mississippi River without diving in. Here's a snippet of the details from the listing:

NEW LONDON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO