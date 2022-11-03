ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

From Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, these are the fastest and slowest fast food drive-thrus in America

When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal. If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Let's Eat LA

Drive-Thru Report Reveals Slowest Fast Food Chain of the Year

One minute never seems longer than when you are in a fast food drive-thru. And it's that feeling that fast food restaurants try to avoid at all costs. Imagine you've just pulled up to a fast food drive-thru to pick up breakfast, but you encounter a lengthy wait — or worse, no one even comes to the window.
nrn.com

The 12 cleanest restaurant chains

At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
CBS News

Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru

Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
WMTW

Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist

Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
DoYouRemember?

Burger King Whopper Prices Have Customers Hungry For Change

The home of the Whopper has consumers ready for revolt within the kingdom. On the discussion forum Reddit, Burger King patrons have been discussing their experience with the fast food chain – and especially with prices they’ve encountered. In their view, they are not getting enough from Burger King for the price they pay.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Texas Roadhouse to buy 8 more stores from a franchisee

For the second straight year, Texas Roadhouse is buying eight restaurants from a franchisee. Executives did not reveal the purchase price Thursday, nor did they mention the identity of the seller. But they said it is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to return franchised stores to the corporate fold.
GEORGIA STATE
Mashed

Aldi Donut Sticks Are Back For Yet Another Sweet Fall

Fall is well underway and cozy comfort foods and drinks just keep coming. It seems as if every fast-food chain has unveiled a fall menu, from McDonald's pumpkin pie to Chick-Fil-A's autumn spice milkshake. Grocery stores have jumped on the fall food train as well, offering a variety of fall-inspired items. Trader Joe's is constantly surprising shoppers with unique items and this year was no different with the release of pumpkin cheesecake croissants. Not one to be left out, grocery chain Aldi also releases new products for the fall season.
iheart.com

Parents Shamed For Wanting To Name Baby After Favorite Fast Food Chain

When it comes to naming a child, some parents use the opportunity to pay homage to something meaningful to them, perhaps a beloved relative or a significant location in their lives. One set of parents plan to do that as well, except the thing they will honor with their child's name is their favorite fast food chain, Taco Bell.
CNBC

Restaurant Brands' earnings top estimates as sales rise at Burger King, Tim Hortons

The company said global same-store sales rose 9.1% in the quarter. Burger King reported same-store sales growth of 10.3%, driven by strong international growth. U.S. same-store sales rose 4%. On Wednesday, Yum Brands reported stronger same-store sales at its Taco Bell and KFC chains. Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil told...

