Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
'Enola Holmes 2' director says it must have been 'difficult' for Millie Bobby Brown to grow up as one of the most 'clever' people in the room
"Enola Holmes 2" director Harry Bradbeer said that he thought it's "not easy being clever" for Brown, who grew up in the acting world.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Remember When ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams and Millie Bobby Brown Got Together in an Alternate Universe
The world has always loved crossovers. We have constantly wished that our favorite stars would come together in the shows or film franchises we have been binging for years. It just makes our day when the crossover is from one of our favorite shows. And when it comes to Stranger Things, everything works fine. Be it the Anne With an E (Amybeth McNulty as Vickie) crossover with Stranger Things or Locke and Key (“you guys are so dumb”), they have always received enormous love from the fans. But have you ever thought about an OTT crossover? What if we tell you that two stars of the two largest shows of the two largest OTTs did a crossover? We are talking about Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven from Stranger Things and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones.
Millie Bobby Brown says 'Enola Holmes 2' made her afraid of returning to 'Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown said she might have a hard time filming "Stranger Things" after playing Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." In the sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Brown often breaks the fourth wall when addressing new developments in her case. Eleven, Brown's character in "Stranger Things," has no such knowing wink.
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
'Enola Holmes 2' director says that he almost had to cut one of Millie Bobby Brown's improvisations from the film for being too modern
"Enola Holmes 2" director Harry Bradbeer told Insider about a line he almost cut from the film. Millie Bobby Brown improvised a line where she tells Sherlock she has a "crazy idea." Bradbeer had to verify whether or not the language was too contemporary for the Victorian-era film. Brown stars...
Henry Cavill Missed Having Sam Claflin On Set For Enola Holmes 2
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Plenty of fans didn't know what to expect when Netflix released "Enola Holmes," the film adaptation of a popular young adult fiction book series penned by author Nancy Springer. What they got was a highly entertaining portrayal of the titular character Enola, younger sister to the famous Sherlock Holmes. "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown wonderfully took on the role of the character with Henry Cavill, wearing Sherlock's famous deerstalker hat. With the film's open-ended conclusion (with Enola finding her purpose in life), the ball was in Netflix's court to decide if a sequel was to be made. Well, the studio took the ball and ran with it, producing and recently releasing the second installment, "Enola Holmes 2."
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Enola Holmes 2 (2022): Review- This Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Starrer Excels in More Ways Than One
Sherlock Holmes had one brother in Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels. The BBC take on this character introduced a sister called Euros, and Netflix has taken it ahead with Nancy Springer’s literary character Enola Holmes. The first installment established Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) as an independent, strong, and against-the-crowd young lady. Many individuals of that era would not assign the last word of the previous sentence to her, but she remained unapologetically herself. Enola Holmes attempted to present the gender divides of the late 19th century from a present-day lens, and Enola Holmes 2 built on that.
After ‘Black Adam’ ‘Enola Homes 2’ Post Credit Scene Starring Henry Cavill Is Again Causing a Fan Frenzy
First, there was uproar among the fans when reports started flying in that Henry Cavill was meeting with Marvel. Next, they were delighted to see their favorite Superman make a cameo in Black Adam which confirmed his status in the DCEU. Now a few months after that brief appearance in...
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
The 4 Best TV Shows and Films About the Royal Family to Watch Ahead of ‘The Crown’ Season 5
If you're itching for some royal family content just ahead of 'The Crown' Season 5, then we got you covered with these films and TV shows.
First episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 gets a title
Netflix has released the title for the first episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5.
'Stranger Things' Season 5: Script Cover and Episode Title Revealed for Final Season Premiere
This is it, nerds! To cap off Stranger Things Day celebrations the official Stranger Things account on Twitter has revealed the script cover and episode title for the show's final season premiere. Season 5, Episode 1 of Stranger Things will be titled "Chapter One: The Crawl." In keeping with tradition, the first episode of Season 5 is written series creators Matt and Ross Duffer. The newly revealed title also follows the format of previous seasons with the first episode having that "Chapter One" modifier ahead of the title. Previous premier episodes include "The Vanishing of Will Byers," "MADMAX," "Suzie, Do You Copy?" and Season 4's "The Hellfire Club."
A patriotically panned war thriller that’s a classic compared to its dire sequels puts boots on the streaming ground
The VOD circuit is awash with bargain basement action thrillers, but one of the more unusual methods of churning out bargain basement B-movies is to take a mildly successful original and then run it into the ground with a slew of subpar (and entirely unconnected) sequels, something that’s become so prevalent you might not even have known Behind Enemy Lines was a franchise.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Joins ‘Till’ in Top 10 Titles, but Specialized Is a Struggle
This weekend may mark the high mark for specialized films for the rest of the year. The last few weeks have seen some titles with the highest potential open, with variable success at best. There are some positive, if muted, signs of interest — but not enough to forestall significant losses when theaters turn over their screens en masse to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney). The successes include “Till” (United Artists), which has grossed up to $6.5 million total in its fourth weekend, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which has grossed $3 million so far. Together, they are generating close...
