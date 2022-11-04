Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roundup: Area teams advance in state football playoffs
SANDUSKY — The Cougars Luke Wessel blocked a field goal attempt and Brylen Parker returned it for a score to secure the victory and advance to play West Holmes (12-0) in at a yet to be determined site Saturday, Nov. 12. Van Wert’s Aidan Pratt ran for a touchdown...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach
SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
Lima News
Cross country: Minster defends girls Division III state title
OBETZ – Minster junior Maggie Hemmelgarn knew she might have a long road for recovery, after she suffered a stress fracture at last year’s state track meet. In 2021, as a sophomore, Hemmelgarn helped lead Minster to a Division III state cross country title, when she placed third overall in 18 minutes, 23.1 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz.
Lima News
Boys soccer: Ottawa Hills stops Ottoville, 2-1
TIFFIN — Ottawa Hills continues to haunt Ottoville. For the second straight season, Ottawa Hills ended Ottoville’s season with a 2-1 against the Big Green in the Division III regional finals Saturday. Last year, the Green Bears beat Ottoville 1-0 in the regional finals last year. Ottoville ends...
Lima News
Boys soccer: Shawnee advances to Division II state semifinals
BOWLING GREEN — High winds knocked out the power around Bowling Green High School. But the wind-tunnel blasts couldn’t short-circuit Shawnee. Matteo Fusillo scored off a corner kick by his brother, Luca, with two minutes to play to lift Shawnee to a 3-2 victory over Revere in the Division II boys soccer regional championship match Saturday at Bowling Green High School.
Times-Bulletin
Cougars comeback to shock Perkins 29-22
SANDUSKY — The Cougars put together a fourth quarter sequence that included a game-winning 79-yard drive, a go-ahead two-point conversion and a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown as time expired to shock Perkins in a 29-22 regional quarterfinal game for the ages on Friday night. After...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia gets 46-6 win to move to next round
ANSONIA — The Division VII, Region 28 #1 seed Ansonia Tigers may have gotten off to a slow start, but a strong defensive performance and an incredible running game once again propelled them to victory and a chance to continue their season. The Tigers knocked off Springfield Catholic Central (SCC), 46-6, to head to round three of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football championship.
Van Wert, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
linknky.com
Dayton wins at home in 1A playoffs for first time in 24 years
President Bill Clinton occupied the White House the last time the Dayton Greendevils won a home playoff football game. Dayton added another such win on Friday at O.W. Davis Field, 22-7 over a visiting Berea team held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes. Dayton (6-5 overall) travels to Louisville on Friday to take on Kentucky Country Day (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 1A second round.
Lima News
AIM acquires Bryan, Napoleon newspapers
BRYAN – AIM Media Midwest LLC, the parent company of The Lima News, announced it has acquired the publishing assets of Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon, Inc. serving the communities of Bryan and Napoleon in Northwest Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction,...
peakofohio.com
Ohio’s Best Hometown Celebration
Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures set the scene for the official designation of Bellefontaine as an Ohio Best Hometown at the Logan County courthouse. Several local leaders, including State Representatives Jon Cross and Tim Barhorst, were among the dignitaries that enjoyed the evening, punctuated by jazz selections courtesy of The Fountainaires.
Lima News
Lima News
Norcold to shutter Sidney plant
SIDNEY — Norcold plans to permanently close its Sidney refrigerator plant by the end of January, according to a mass layoff notice submitted to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services last week. The company estimates 258 workers will be affected by the shutdown. Norcold has operated in...
The Lima News
OSU-Lima aims for engineers in manufacturing
LIMA — There’s a demand for industrial engineers in the region, with an 11% growth projected in those jobs by 2026. Companies are hiring. They’re just not finding much out there. The Ohio State University-Lima campus hopes its new bachelor of science in engineering technology degree, which...
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
As the days get shorter and the clock hops back an hour, the thorns seem to be a bit more prickly this time of year. Thorn: To Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty on five of 11 charges against him. The jury decided he abused the public’s trust in him when he had the City of Wapakoneta install a sewer line to a home he had constructed. Stinebaugh said he planned to appeal. Public servants must be held to a higher standard.
wrtv.com
Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress
TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
