sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Big Rig on Interstate 5 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in the Stockton area. The collision occurred around 6:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Mathews Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash in the Stockton Area. A press...
Early morning fire damages alcoholism recovery facility in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL – An alcoholism recovery center was damaged in a fire early Monday morning. The scene was along Gibbons Drive, near Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire says crews responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the building. Firefighters say the building suffered a partial roof collapse in the incident. The extent of the fire is unclear, but Metro Fire says the building did sustain major damage.No one was inside the building at the time, firefighters say. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Accident in Elk Grove Kills Driver
Fatal Accident Occurs Close to Laguna Boulevard When Driver Strikes Tree. A single-vehicle accident in Elk Grove killed the driver on November 2 after they lost control of their vehicle and struck a tree. Officers with the Elk Grove Police Department said they responded to the accident around 10:15 p.m., which occurred close to the Laguna Boulevard intersection with Laguna Main Street. The vehicle was found to have struck a tree located in the center median.
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Roof collapses in Carmichael commercial building fire
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial building in Carmichael caught fire early Monday morning, Sacramento Metro Fire said. The fire department said crews were battling the fire at a club for recovering alcoholics on Gibbons Drive around 2:40 a.m. According to fire officials, the building sustained “major damage” and part of the roof collapsed. “They’re […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner
Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
KTVU FOX 2
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?
PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
Hunter airlifted by CHP in El Dorado County after ATV crash
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A hunter was airlifted from a remote area of El Dorado County Friday. According to CHP Valley Division Air Operations, the hunter had injured himself after rolling his quad, a type of All Terrain Vehicle, northeast of Slab Creek Reservoir. CHP said that they were able to locate him […]
Citrus Heights crash leaves three people hospitalized
CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Three people have been hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Citrus Heights.According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Antelope Road.CHP says the three men that were hospitalized were not wearing seatbelts, and an investigation is underway to discover the cause of the crash.
Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident Causes Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality
A traffic accident in Elk Grove on November 2 resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The fatal collision happened around 7:15 a.m. close to the Hampton Oak Drive intersection with Canyon View Drive, according to a news release by the Elk Grove Police Department. It was reported that the man, age 72, was wearing dark clothing and westbound on the road along Hampton Oak when the collision occurred.
Mountain Democrat
Chase leads to Highway 50 crash, investigation under way
A vehicle chase led to a crash on Highway 50 just east of Spring Street in Placerville Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown said El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash occurred just after noon. Video taken at the scene...
California man believes meteorite may have destroyed home
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A California man believes that a meteor captured Friday night on dozens of security cameras may have destroyed his home. The Penn Valley Fire Department is investigating what started the fire that destroyed Dustin Procita’s home in rural Nevada County on Friday evening, according to KCRA-TV.
Man dies after South Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after being shot in South Sacramento Friday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of Center Parkway. Officers got to the scene and found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with at least one...
Man dies in hospital after shooting on Center Parkway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man has died at an area hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 7800 block of Center Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once. That man was rushed to the hospital; police say he was in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this point.
Fox40
One injured in vehicle roll-over in Valley Springs
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured after a vehicle rolled over in Valley Springs Wednesday night, Calaveras Coordinated Fire said. The fire department said it, along with CalFire and American Legion Ambulance, responded to a single-vehicle collision on Lime Creek Road and Highway 12. According to...
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Near Placerville Causes Major Injury
Major Injury Reported in Vehicle/Motorcycle Accident on U.S. 50. A major motorcycle accident occurred on the El Dorado Freeway near Placerville on November 1 in a crash involving a motor vehicle. The collision happened around 11:11 a.m. along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Greenstone Road off-ramp between the motorcycle rider and the driver of an Audi. The motorcycle was reported as down to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), who responded to the call.
