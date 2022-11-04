Read full article on original website
Denver 68, Idaho 63
IDAHO (0-1) Frank 4-12 2-2 11, Jones 6-9 2-5 15, Moffitt 5-9 0-0 10, Salih 1-7 2-2 5, R.Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Tr.Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Ford 1-3 1-2 3, Burris 1-4 0-0 2, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-11 63. DENVER (1-0) Corbett 2-8...
Boston 3, St. Louis 1
Boston102—3 First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 5 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 13:34 (pp). Penalties_Reilly, BOS (Interference), 2:30; Grzelcyk, BOS (Tripping), 5:36; Nosek, BOS (Hooking), 10:49; Mikkola, STL (Interference), 13:17; Krug, STL (Roughing), 14:58; Coyle, BOS (Roughing), 14:58. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Schenn 3 (Krug, Kyrou), 11:37. Penalties_None. Third Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 5...
Washington 108, Charlotte 100
WASHINGTON (108) Avdija 1-4 1-2 3, Kuzma 9-16 1-5 20, Porzingis 6-14 6-8 19, Kispert 3-4 1-1 8, Morris 3-7 1-2 8, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 2-3 2-2 6, Hachimura 6-12 4-7 16, Gafford 2-2 1-1 5, Barton 3-10 0-0 6, Goodwin 7-7 2-2 17. Totals 42-80 19-30 108.
STETSON 83, FLORIDA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .475, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (L.Brown 7-11, Panzo 4-6, Harrison 2-3, Tumblin 1-2, Peek 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Oglesby 0-2, Smith 0-2, Swenson 0-2, Blackmon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gateretse, Tumblin). Turnovers: 8 (Harrison 3, L.Brown 2, Peek, Swenson, Tumblin). Steals:...
Indiana St. 80, Green Bay 53
GREEN BAY (0-1) Cummings 1-6 0-0 2, Heffner 1-6 0-0 3, Meyer 2-4 0-1 4, Jenkins 2-4 0-0 5, Zeigler 7-12 3-6 19, Davis 2-5 2-2 7, Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Blake 4-5 1-1 9, D.Short 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Dailey 0-0 2-2 2, Z.Short 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 8-12 53.
BUTLER 89, NEW ORLEANS 53
Percentages: FG .412, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 4-7, Sackey 1-2, Wilson-Rouse 1-4, Vincent 0-1, Doughty 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Kirkland). Turnovers: 30 (Johnson 5, Wilson-Rouse 5, Jackson 4, Doughty 3, Kirkland 3, Bell 2, Henry 2, Sackey 2, Washington 2,...
Pittsburgh 80, UT Martin 58
UT MARTIN (0-1) Nix 1-4 0-0 2, Jeffries 3-11 0-0 6, Simon 4-11 3-7 11, Stewart 3-9 3-4 9, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Sears 2-8 3-4 8, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Endicott 1-2 1-3 3, Myers 0-5 5-6 5, Miguel 2-3 0-0 4, Kamwanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 15-24 58.
Sasser, No. 3 Houston beat Northern Colorado 83-36
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and six rebounds, and No. 3 Houston opened the season with an 83-36 win over Northern Colorado on Monday night. Sasser, a preseason All-American, scored 11 points in the first half. He finished 7 of 14 from the field and made 4 of 8 3-pointers. The senior guard missed the second half of last season and all of Houston’s run to the Elite Eight with a toe injury. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson won his 700th career game and 200th with the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp scored 11 points, Jamal Shead had nine points and nine assists, and Jarace Walker had eight points and 12 rebounds for Houston. The Cougars shot 44% and were 11 of 29 on 3-pointers.
2022 BBWAA Award Finalists List
AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Steven Kwan, Cleveland; Julio Rodriguez, Seattle; Adley Rutschman, Baltimore. NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Brendan Donovan, St. Louis; Michael Harris II, Atlanta; Spencer Strider, Atlanta. Announced Tuesday, Nov. 15. AL Manager of the Year — Terry Francona,...
