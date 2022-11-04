ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Denver 68, Idaho 63

IDAHO (0-1) Frank 4-12 2-2 11, Jones 6-9 2-5 15, Moffitt 5-9 0-0 10, Salih 1-7 2-2 5, R.Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Tr.Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Ford 1-3 1-2 3, Burris 1-4 0-0 2, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-11 63. DENVER (1-0) Corbett 2-8...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Boston 3, St. Louis 1

Boston102—3 First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 5 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 13:34 (pp). Penalties_Reilly, BOS (Interference), 2:30; Grzelcyk, BOS (Tripping), 5:36; Nosek, BOS (Hooking), 10:49; Mikkola, STL (Interference), 13:17; Krug, STL (Roughing), 14:58; Coyle, BOS (Roughing), 14:58. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Schenn 3 (Krug, Kyrou), 11:37. Penalties_None. Third Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 5...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Washington 108, Charlotte 100

WASHINGTON (108) Avdija 1-4 1-2 3, Kuzma 9-16 1-5 20, Porzingis 6-14 6-8 19, Kispert 3-4 1-1 8, Morris 3-7 1-2 8, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 2-3 2-2 6, Hachimura 6-12 4-7 16, Gafford 2-2 1-1 5, Barton 3-10 0-0 6, Goodwin 7-7 2-2 17. Totals 42-80 19-30 108.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

STETSON 83, FLORIDA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .475, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (L.Brown 7-11, Panzo 4-6, Harrison 2-3, Tumblin 1-2, Peek 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Oglesby 0-2, Smith 0-2, Swenson 0-2, Blackmon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gateretse, Tumblin). Turnovers: 8 (Harrison 3, L.Brown 2, Peek, Swenson, Tumblin). Steals:...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Indiana St. 80, Green Bay 53

GREEN BAY (0-1) Cummings 1-6 0-0 2, Heffner 1-6 0-0 3, Meyer 2-4 0-1 4, Jenkins 2-4 0-0 5, Zeigler 7-12 3-6 19, Davis 2-5 2-2 7, Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Blake 4-5 1-1 9, D.Short 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Dailey 0-0 2-2 2, Z.Short 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 8-12 53.
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

BUTLER 89, NEW ORLEANS 53

Percentages: FG .412, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 4-7, Sackey 1-2, Wilson-Rouse 1-4, Vincent 0-1, Doughty 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Kirkland). Turnovers: 30 (Johnson 5, Wilson-Rouse 5, Jackson 4, Doughty 3, Kirkland 3, Bell 2, Henry 2, Sackey 2, Washington 2,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 80, UT Martin 58

UT MARTIN (0-1) Nix 1-4 0-0 2, Jeffries 3-11 0-0 6, Simon 4-11 3-7 11, Stewart 3-9 3-4 9, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Sears 2-8 3-4 8, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Endicott 1-2 1-3 3, Myers 0-5 5-6 5, Miguel 2-3 0-0 4, Kamwanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 15-24 58.
MARTIN, TN
The Associated Press

Sasser, No. 3 Houston beat Northern Colorado 83-36

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and six rebounds, and No. 3 Houston opened the season with an 83-36 win over Northern Colorado on Monday night. Sasser, a preseason All-American, scored 11 points in the first half. He finished 7 of 14 from the field and made 4 of 8 3-pointers. The senior guard missed the second half of last season and all of Houston’s run to the Elite Eight with a toe injury. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson won his 700th career game and 200th with the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp scored 11 points, Jamal Shead had nine points and nine assists, and Jarace Walker had eight points and 12 rebounds for Houston. The Cougars shot 44% and were 11 of 29 on 3-pointers.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

2022 BBWAA Award Finalists List

AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Steven Kwan, Cleveland; Julio Rodriguez, Seattle; Adley Rutschman, Baltimore. NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Brendan Donovan, St. Louis; Michael Harris II, Atlanta; Spencer Strider, Atlanta. Announced Tuesday, Nov. 15. AL Manager of the Year — Terry Francona,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy