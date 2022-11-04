ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County

On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
November 6, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our local nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Holiday blow mold auction in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wall to wall inside Jones Auction House in Springbrook Township are classic and vintage holiday decorations known as blow molds. "As you can see, a lot of these come are from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and the paint is still very good on them," said Jeff Weber, collection owner.
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
Black Ties for White Coats Gala makes return

WILKES-BARRE — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its Black Ties for White Coats Gala on Saturday to raise money for student scholarships. The formal event, held at the Mohegan Sun Pocono, filled the ball room with bright color, plenty...
Garage fire in Butler Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
NHCLV to hold free community Pennie Health Insurance Open Enrollment Registration Event & Wellness Event on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Allentown

ALLENTOWN – November 4, 2022 – Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley, the region’s first Federally Qualified Health Center, will hold a free community health insurance enrollment event to help Lehigh Valley residents find 2023 coverage through Pennie. It will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 am – 3 pm at the new downtown Allentown NHCLV health center site at 160 Hamilton Street. No appointments are needed.
Shades of Death Road

Every town has its urban legends, and Warren County is no exception. Almost all New Jersey residents know about the New Jersey Devil and Lake Hopatcong’s Sea Serpent, but during this Halloween season, we decided to take on the urban legend surrounding the infamous Shades of Death Road. Many...
Small business owners make big impact

Small businesses can indeed achieve big things. Three women recently agreed to have their locks cut off to raise funds for cancer awareness. Their bravado paid off with a total of $9,205 raised for the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley as part of their participation in “Beards for Breasts.”
