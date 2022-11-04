Read full article on original website
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
November 6, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our local nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Holiday blow mold auction in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wall to wall inside Jones Auction House in Springbrook Township are classic and vintage holiday decorations known as blow molds. "As you can see, a lot of these come are from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and the paint is still very good on them," said Jeff Weber, collection owner.
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
Black Ties for White Coats Gala makes return
WILKES-BARRE — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its Black Ties for White Coats Gala on Saturday to raise money for student scholarships. The formal event, held at the Mohegan Sun Pocono, filled the ball room with bright color, plenty...
Turning back the clocks, a four-person job for this Luzerne County business
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday is the night. Turning back the clock one hour to gain that precious hour of sleep, but for one local business, it’s a lot more than one clock. Reporter Thomas Battle went to Ye Old Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas to talk to them about this busy […]
Three Lucky Area Kids Have the Chance to Win the World’s Most Colorful Shopping Spree
64-Second Dash through Crayola Store will also Benefit Toys for Tots. Now through Nov. 11, area children can enter to win a once in a lifetime shopping spree through the world’s largest selection of Crayola products to benefit disadvantaged children. Three lucky area kids will be chosen at random...
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
Garage fire in Butler Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
What to expect on Election Day 2022 in Pa.: Turnout; when will we have election results?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections. Well, at least half of them will. And it may be some time before we have a clear picture of results. Turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as presidential years,...
NHCLV to hold free community Pennie Health Insurance Open Enrollment Registration Event & Wellness Event on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Allentown
ALLENTOWN – November 4, 2022 – Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley, the region’s first Federally Qualified Health Center, will hold a free community health insurance enrollment event to help Lehigh Valley residents find 2023 coverage through Pennie. It will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 am – 3 pm at the new downtown Allentown NHCLV health center site at 160 Hamilton Street. No appointments are needed.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Shades of Death Road
Every town has its urban legends, and Warren County is no exception. Almost all New Jersey residents know about the New Jersey Devil and Lake Hopatcong’s Sea Serpent, but during this Halloween season, we decided to take on the urban legend surrounding the infamous Shades of Death Road. Many...
At state’s urging, Luzerne County notifying mail voters with outer envelope defects
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For the first time, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau is attempting to notify voters before Election Day if their mail ballots have outer envelope defects preventing them from being accepted. Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman publicly issued a...
Small business owners make big impact
Small businesses can indeed achieve big things. Three women recently agreed to have their locks cut off to raise funds for cancer awareness. Their bravado paid off with a total of $9,205 raised for the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley as part of their participation in “Beards for Breasts.”
