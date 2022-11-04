ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

nbc25news.com

2nd Annual Veterans Motorcade and Ceremony held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Military veterans were honored with a motorcade in Flint on Saturday. The motorcade was hosted by the Veterans of Now non-profit organization. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint. The goal is to empower veterans and their families to provide care for...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Institute of Arts and the Founder's Society hosted its Arts and Fine Crafts Fair in Flint Saturday. Artists were able to display their handmade items. Everything at the event was created using wood, metal, and clay, with mixed media available upon purchase. New links: Mt....
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw County Courthouse to light up green in support of local veterans

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw County has announced they will be participating in Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national initiative to support veterans, as well as raise awareness to the unique challenges veterans and their families face. The Saginaw County Courthouse will be illuminated green November 7th-13th...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police. This video...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Molina Healthcare coat giveaway held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Are you looking for a winter coat? Carriage Town Ministries in Flint has you covered. Saturday, around 1,000 new coats were handed out as part of their winter warm-up event. Molina Healthcare made a $25,000 donation to purchase the coats. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple fire departments put out commercial fire in Burton

BURTON, Mich. — A fire broke out in a commercial building in the City of Burton Sunday evening and took several hours to put out the flames. The fire was reported at 3108 E Bristol Rd in the city of Burton just before 6:30 p.m. on November 6. Burton Fire Department responded and was assisted by the following fire departments:
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning after an MSP canine trooper and his dog tracked a suspect who fled from them. On November 6, just before 1:00 a.m., an MSP canine trooper and his dog were tracking a suspect after...
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Suspect in custody after dead woman found by Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Officers with the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police said that they participated in an investigation where two children were left at a local hospital. Police say they investigation led to the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation, where a dead woman was discovered. Investigators say that...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge threw out a lawsuit Monday that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. "Plaintiffs have raised a red flag of election law violations and corruption concerning Detroit's procedures for...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Department of Justice to monitor Flint election

FLINT, Mich. — The Department of Justice announced Monday it plans to monitor the Flint election and other elections around the nation for compliance with federal voting rights laws. On November 8, the Department of Justice will monitor compliance with the federal voting rights laws in Flint to secure...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Threats allegedly made against Flint mayor days before Midterm Election

FLINT, Mich. - Just three days before Michiganders head to the polls, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he has received credible threats against him. According to Flint Police Chief Terence Green, the department received communications through social media and directly to the mayor's office that they believe are concerning and threatening.
FLINT, MI

