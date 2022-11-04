Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
nbc25news.com
2nd Annual Veterans Motorcade and Ceremony held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Military veterans were honored with a motorcade in Flint on Saturday. The motorcade was hosted by the Veterans of Now non-profit organization. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint. The goal is to empower veterans and their families to provide care for...
nbc25news.com
Chief historian Thomas Trombley honored at Castle Museum after receiving prestigious award
SAGINAW, Mich. — The Castle Museum in Saginaw honored their Chief Historian and Vice President, Thomas Trombley, Sunday afternoon for earning the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Historical Society of Michigan. The reception was held at the Castle Museum on Sunday, November 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00...
nbc25news.com
Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
nbc25news.com
Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
nbc25news.com
First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Institute of Arts and the Founder's Society hosted its Arts and Fine Crafts Fair in Flint Saturday. Artists were able to display their handmade items. Everything at the event was created using wood, metal, and clay, with mixed media available upon purchase. New links: Mt....
nbc25news.com
School threats on the rise in Genesee County, according to Genesee County Prosecutor
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The number of school threats continue to grow in Genesee County, according to Genesee County Attorney David Leyton. In the last two weeks, there have been at least four alleged school threats. Monday morning, another alleged threat through Snapchat was made at Grand Blanc High...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw County Courthouse to light up green in support of local veterans
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw County has announced they will be participating in Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national initiative to support veterans, as well as raise awareness to the unique challenges veterans and their families face. The Saginaw County Courthouse will be illuminated green November 7th-13th...
nbc25news.com
Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police. This video...
nbc25news.com
Molina Healthcare coat giveaway held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Are you looking for a winter coat? Carriage Town Ministries in Flint has you covered. Saturday, around 1,000 new coats were handed out as part of their winter warm-up event. Molina Healthcare made a $25,000 donation to purchase the coats. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine...
nbc25news.com
NEW DETAILS: Pulaski St. fire that killed two boys being examined by prosecutors office
FLINT, Mich. - New details surrounding the Pulaski Street fire where two Flint Firefighters lied and falsified reports, resulting in the death of two young boys is being examined by the prosecutors' office according to Flint City Councilwomen Tonya Burns. Two boys who died in a house fire in Flint...
nbc25news.com
Multiple fire departments put out commercial fire in Burton
BURTON, Mich. — A fire broke out in a commercial building in the City of Burton Sunday evening and took several hours to put out the flames. The fire was reported at 3108 E Bristol Rd in the city of Burton just before 6:30 p.m. on November 6. Burton Fire Department responded and was assisted by the following fire departments:
nbc25news.com
Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
nbc25news.com
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning after an MSP canine trooper and his dog tracked a suspect who fled from them. On November 6, just before 1:00 a.m., an MSP canine trooper and his dog were tracking a suspect after...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
nbc25news.com
Police: Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A Flint City resident is dead after he was struck by a car in Flint Friday night. On November 4, just after 8:00 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian accident in the area of Pasadena Ave and Thornton Ave. The initial investigation revealed a 51-year-old male...
nbc25news.com
Suspect in custody after dead woman found by Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Officers with the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police said that they participated in an investigation where two children were left at a local hospital. Police say they investigation led to the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation, where a dead woman was discovered. Investigators say that...
nbc25news.com
Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — A judge threw out a lawsuit Monday that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. "Plaintiffs have raised a red flag of election law violations and corruption concerning Detroit's procedures for...
nbc25news.com
Department of Justice to monitor Flint election
FLINT, Mich. — The Department of Justice announced Monday it plans to monitor the Flint election and other elections around the nation for compliance with federal voting rights laws. On November 8, the Department of Justice will monitor compliance with the federal voting rights laws in Flint to secure...
nbc25news.com
Threats allegedly made against Flint mayor days before Midterm Election
FLINT, Mich. - Just three days before Michiganders head to the polls, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he has received credible threats against him. According to Flint Police Chief Terence Green, the department received communications through social media and directly to the mayor's office that they believe are concerning and threatening.
