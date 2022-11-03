West Virginia will officially be without a couple key contributors and have to get creative to establish the run against Iowa State today. Running back Tony Mathis, who missed WVU’s game against TCU a week after being named the Big 12’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week, did not travel to Ames, Iowa with the team. Mathis’ status was said to be evaluated throughout the week on Tuesday. Offensive lineman James Gmiter also did not make the trip. Gmiter did not dress last Saturday despite not appearing on any prior injury report. It was later revealed his mother passed away. It is unclear if his mother’s passing is why he is actually missing games.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO