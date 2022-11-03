Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 7
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU women’s soccer team was awarded the number 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first round date with Virginia Tech on Sunday. Update (3:00 PM) – Several...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Outlasts Mount St. Mary’s in Season Opener, 76-58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia defeated Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 in the season opener on Monday night. WVU’s defense held Mount St. Mary’s to 33 percent shooting from the field. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored back-to-back transition dunks to give West Virginia a 44-29 lead against Mount...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary’s
West Virginia will host Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night for the 2022-23 season opener. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. During the offseason, Bob Huggins and his coaching staff went out and recruited the transfer portal to retool a team that finished in last place in the Big 12. WVU lost Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, Malik Curry, Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan to graduation; Jalen Bridges, Sean McNeil and Isaiah Cottrell to the transfer portal.
wvsportsnow.com
Kickoff Time, Network for WVU’s Game with Kansas State Held for 6-Day Selection
ESPN and Fox Sports have decided to utilize their six-day window option for West Virginia’s game against Kansas State. The kickoff time and network for WVU’s home matchup with Kansas State will be announced after the Mountaineers battle the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12. WVU...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU F Tre Mitchell Game-Time Decision Against Mount St. Mary’s
As first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (foot) will be a game-time decision against Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night. Mitchell has missed the preseason public festivities throughout the month of October. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned last week that Mitchell has...
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: Season Predictions for West Virginia Basketball, Opportunity to Bounce Back
West Virginia will tipoff the 2022-23 season on Monday night as they host Mount St. Mary’s. The Mountaineers will look to bounce back after a 16-17 record and last place finish in the Big 12 last season. Bob Huggins and his coaching staff have had a good offseason bringing...
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways: Mountaineers from Bad to Worse Against Cyclones
Neal Brown’s Mountaineers once again find themselves in an all too familiar spot: trying to recount after a pretty miserable showing in a loss. West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State is one of those games you throw away the film, knowing you just weren’t good enough. But what can be taken away from the game to try to help WVU dig out of this deep hole and finish the season on a positive note?
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: WVU Basketball Season Preview
Detailing the roster for the 2022-2023 WVU basketball team, as well as talking expectations for the season and some conference news. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Football Falls to Iowa State
The West Virginia fanbase was active on Twitter following the team’s loss to Iowa State. Check out some Tweets below:. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star Western Kentucky Commit WR Eric Singleton Jr. Receives Offer from West Virginia
The Mountaineers busy recruiting week included sending an offer to a 3-star playmaker in the 2023 class. Head coach Neal Brown and staff awarded Eric Singleton Jr., out of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia, with an offer, the player announced in a tweet Friday night. Singleton has already committed to Western Kentucky, but could certainly change his mind now with a chance to join a bigger program in Morgantown.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia HC Neal Brown Acknowledges Iowa State’s Home-Field Advantage
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has made several trips to Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium during his near 20-year tenure with multiple teams. Iowa State is one of many colleges across the United States that have a stadium that opposing coaches don’t look forward to playing in, as Brown addressed his feelings during Tuesday’s news conference.
wvsportsnow.com
Reaction to WVU Women’s Soccer Winning Big 12 Championship
A team of Mountaineers are champions this year. The West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated TCU 1-0 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. WVU fans, staff, the official accounts of the team, university athletics and Big 12 conference all took to Twitter to congratulate the Mountaineers on the championship and celebrate the achievement.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from West Virginia’s Loss to Iowa State
West Virginia senior players defensive lineman Dante Stills and wide receiver Sam James talk with the media after losing to Iowa State on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
INJURY REPORT: WVU RB Tony Mathis, OL James Gmiter Did Not Travel to Ames
West Virginia will officially be without a couple key contributors and have to get creative to establish the run against Iowa State today. Running back Tony Mathis, who missed WVU’s game against TCU a week after being named the Big 12’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week, did not travel to Ames, Iowa with the team. Mathis’ status was said to be evaluated throughout the week on Tuesday. Offensive lineman James Gmiter also did not make the trip. Gmiter did not dress last Saturday despite not appearing on any prior injury report. It was later revealed his mother passed away. It is unclear if his mother’s passing is why he is actually missing games.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Shares Frustration About Poor Play in Loss to Iowa State
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shares his frustration about his team’s poor performance against Iowa State with the media on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
