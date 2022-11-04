Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
Michigan high school football playoffs: Regional final pairings
Here are the matchups for the regional finals, dates and times to be determined. 11-player Division 1 ...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals
Saturday 11-player Division 1 Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14 ...
WLNS
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. New research highlights racial disparities in Jackson …. New research highlights racial disparities in Jackson Co. Full 5th Quarter: District championship night. Full 5th Quarter: District championship night. Grand Ledge tops Holt...
Even with ‘what ifs,’ Charles Rogers leads Saginaw Hall of Fame Class of 2022
SAGINAW, MI – All of Charles Rogers’ accomplishments, accolades and attributes were paraded and lauded Sunday at the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Banquet. But just about every plaudit seemed to have an asterisk or a question mark, with those closest to the former Saginaw...
See photos as Millington football tops Standish-Sterling in Division 6 district final
MILLINGTON, MI - Millington faced Standish-Sterling at Millington High School on Friday, Nov. 4 for a high school football game during the Division 6 district final for the playoffs. At halftime, the Cardinals held the lead 7-0. While the Panthers fought back after halftime, the Cardinals managed to stay ahead...
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
whtc.com
Gas prices jump 27 cents on average in Michigan, now $4.23 per gallon
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The average price for a gallon of gasoline has surged 27 cents over the past week in the state. AAA Michigan says the statewide average is now $4.23, which is eleven cents lower than last month and but 80 cents higher than last year.
nbc25news.com
2nd Annual Veterans Motorcade and Ceremony held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Military veterans were honored with a motorcade in Flint on Saturday. The motorcade was hosted by the Veterans of Now non-profit organization. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint. The goal is to empower veterans and their families to provide care for...
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
nbc25news.com
Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
nbc25news.com
Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police. This video...
nbc25news.com
Michigan players win over $4M; Powerball jackpot up to $1.9 billion
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- While no one has yet won the Powerball jackpot, now worth $1.9 billion, some here in Michigan have been able to capture some winning tickets. "In Michigan, players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million prize bought at the K&G Deli, located at 5625 Conner Street in Detroit," said Jake Harris, player relations manager for the Michigan Lottery.
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
WNEM
‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
nbc25news.com
Multiple fire departments put out commercial fire in Burton
BURTON, Mich. — A fire broke out in a commercial building in the City of Burton Sunday evening and took several hours to put out the flames. The fire was reported at 3108 E Bristol Rd in the city of Burton just before 6:30 p.m. on November 6. Burton Fire Department responded and was assisted by the following fire departments:
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Comments / 0