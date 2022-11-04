ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Morris, MI

WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

2nd Annual Veterans Motorcade and Ceremony held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Military veterans were honored with a motorcade in Flint on Saturday. The motorcade was hosted by the Veterans of Now non-profit organization. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint. The goal is to empower veterans and their families to provide care for...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police. This video...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan players win over $4M; Powerball jackpot up to $1.9 billion

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- While no one has yet won the Powerball jackpot, now worth $1.9 billion, some here in Michigan have been able to capture some winning tickets. "In Michigan, players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million prize bought at the K&G Deli, located at 5625 Conner Street in Detroit," said Jake Harris, player relations manager for the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple fire departments put out commercial fire in Burton

BURTON, Mich. — A fire broke out in a commercial building in the City of Burton Sunday evening and took several hours to put out the flames. The fire was reported at 3108 E Bristol Rd in the city of Burton just before 6:30 p.m. on November 6. Burton Fire Department responded and was assisted by the following fire departments:
BURTON, MI
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE

