Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Jack Dorsey apologizes for Elon Musk 'mess' at Twitter
Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey took the blame for the massive layoffs under its new CEO, Elon Musk. Employees were informed Thursday via a memo that Twitter would be cutting down its workforce. It was already planning broad layoffs prior to Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, and it would have affected up to a quarter of the staff, unnamed sources told the Washington Post. The move would have been part of cost-saving measures taken by the board meant to save the company $700 million.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
These are some absolutely incredible shots.
Washington Examiner
Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter for mocking Elon Musk
Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. The suspension comes after Griffin changed her Twitter page title to “Elon Musk” in violation of the site’s new policy prohibiting users from impersonating others without using a “parody” tag. Musk, who took control...
Washington Examiner
Joe Rogan mocks liberals for saying they will leave Twitter now that Elon Musk is in charge
Joe Rogan relished in the changes that have occurred on Twitter since Elon Musk took the helm. The celebrity podcaster discussed recent happenings on the platform during his Friday episode alongside guest model, singer, and actress Suzanne Santo. Both shared laughs over many who had left the platform because of Musk, as they reported seeing improvements.
Washington Examiner
Not his favorite: Biden bashes Elon Musk and Twitter for spreading 'lies all across the world'
President Joe Biden criticized Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter during a campaign rally in Illinois on Friday, warning the new ownership would lead to the spread of "lies all across the world." The president lamented Musk’s suggestion that he would roll back Twitter’s content moderation policies, arguing it would...
Comments / 0