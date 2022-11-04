Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey took the blame for the massive layoffs under its new CEO, Elon Musk. Employees were informed Thursday via a memo that Twitter would be cutting down its workforce. It was already planning broad layoffs prior to Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, and it would have affected up to a quarter of the staff, unnamed sources told the Washington Post. The move would have been part of cost-saving measures taken by the board meant to save the company $700 million.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO