UnionDigital Bank in the Philippines, Thought Machine to Support Digital Banking Platform
UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, recently announced its partnership with cloud-native banking technology company Thought Machine and has “deployed its core banking engine, Vault Core.”. Thought Machine’s next-generation core technology has “enabled UnionDigital Bank to swiftly build its products while offering flexibility,...
BIS and Central Banks of France, Singapore, Switzerland to Explore CBDCs, DeFi Protocols
The BIS Innovation Hub is launching a new project around central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols “as part of its 2022 work program.”. Project Mariana “explores automated market makers (AMM) for the cross-border exchange of hypothetical Swiss franc, euro and Singapore dollar wholesale CBDCs.” It...
Bank Negara Indonesia Scales Wealth Management Unit with Avaloq
Jakarta-based Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is migrating to the Avaloq Core Platform to support “the success of its Wealth Management Division.”. Avaloq will “enable the bank to digitalize key business processes and meet the needs of the country’s growing wealth management and private banking clients.”. BNI claims...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
HSBC UK Struggles to Keep its Online Banking Service Working
Global banking firm HSBC is having some issues with its online banking service as well as some credit cards, according to multiple reports and Tweets. The issues kicked up last week and appear to be ongoing today. As far as we know, the problems are isolated to the UK. On...
Pakistan: Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation Solution Supports Lower Transaction Costs for NBP Clients
Finastra has announced that NBP (National Bank of Pakistan) has implemented Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation solution “to power its trade finance operations.”. InfoTech (Pvt) Ltd., a systems integrator and Finastra’s exclusive authorized and certified reseller in Pakistan, “led the deal and implemented the solution, which will enable NBP to lower transaction costs and provide corporate customers with a superior user experience.”
Digital Asset Firm OKX Secures Registration in The Bahamas, Establishes Local Hub in Nassau
OKX, which claims to be the world’s second largest crypto exchange by volume (behind Binance) and a web3 platform, announced its registration as a Digital Asset Business in The Bahamas “under the newly adopted Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act.”. The company has also “formed a new...
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
Two months ago, America narrowly avoided a U.S. rail worker strike that could have brought supply chains to a standstill and crippled the economy. Now, that option is back on the table. In September, four unions representing around 60,000 rail employees reached a tentative agreement with rail companies—with the assistance...
Payment Service Provider Computop Delivers POS Alternative with Cloud POS Interface
Global payment service provider, Computop, has announced the launch of its new Cloud POS Interface, a solution that will “allow retailers to operate card terminals from any web-based ERP, store, or POS system through the Computop Paygate.”. Suited for physical stores and operations with multiple locations or checkout points,...
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
Binance, Ledger to Enable Seamless Digital Asset Purchases
Binance claims that it exists “to make crypto available to as many people as possible, as well as to serve as the easiest-to-use infrastructure services provider in the blockchain industry.”. As part of that mission, Binance has partnered with Ledger “to bring different strands of the Web3 ecosystem together.”...
Fintech Adyen, Teamwork Commerce to Provide Integrated Payments for Retailers
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), which claims to be the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, recently announced a partnership with Teamwork Commerce, a mobile POS and OMS omnichannel retail solution, in the U.S. and Europe. Integrating Adyen’s technology and Teamwork’s cloud-based mobile POS solution will simplify payments for...
Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in one-day business trips
SYDNEY/CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Airlines around the world are ripping up schedules and bringing in new flights to cope with a COVID-triggered trend in corporate travel for executives like Jerome Harris - the scrapping of one-day business trips in favour of longer stays.
Evmos Finalizes $27M Token Sale to Support Development of dApp Platform
Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, sees its core developer, Tharsis Labs, announcing it has raised $27M in Seed funding “to accelerate the growth of its ecosystem of interoperable dApps.”. The round was “led by Polychain Capital with participation from Galaxy, Huobi, HashKey, Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, Asymmetric...
MGIM to Develop AI Capabilities, Insights Driven Investment Solutions
Momentum Global Investment Management (MGIM) has appointed MDOTM Ltd., the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions, “as a strategic partner to help it develop AI driven investment insights and triggers that can be integrated into and enhance MGIM’s well established outcomes-based investment process.”. The focus of the partnership...
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. But conservationists said there were some positives from a two-week international meeting on...
FE fundinfo Expands Provision of European ESG Data to MSCI
Global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo has expanded the range of ESG data it provides to MSCI and its clients. Through the agreement, MSCI will “gain access to FE fundinfo’s full universe of European ESG Template (EET) data.” EET data plays “a critical role for financial market participants.”
Bad Start to the Month: Money Continues to Flee Digital Asset Investment Products
The theme continues for investors fleeing digital assets, according to Coinshare’s weekly report on money flows. The report states that digital asset investment products experienced outflows of $ 15.6 million last week, and for the month of November, a “bad start” money exited digital assets to the tune of $19 million.
Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year
OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters.
MSCI Introduces Suite of Digital Assets Indexes
MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced the launch of digital-asset indexes, “offering a way to help investors evaluate sources of risk and return opportunities across the global digital-assets ecosystem.”. These digital asset indexes are reportedly “the...
