By Dave Ball ESTACADA — The Estacada Rangers entered the season No. 1 in SBLive’s 4A preseason rankings. The team got its bubble burst after losing on its home field, 26-14, to Mazama in Week 1. “We came in thinking we were the big dog, and they beat us,” Rangers quarterback Cory James said. ...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO