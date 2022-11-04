Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Five local teams playing for OSAA State Volleyball Championships Saturday
After an exciting round of quarterfinals and semifinals, there are five high school volleyball teams across Western Oregon playing for OSAA state championships on Saturday. #3 SHELDON VS. #1 JESUIT – SATURDAY - 6 P.M. The Irish have reached the state championship game for the first time in school...
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Second half gets away from Mustangs in 4A semifinals
CEDAR CITY – As the temperature started to drop, the Thunder heated up Saturday night in the second 4A semifinal of the state playoffs at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University. Desert Hills rallied to score 34 unanswered points in the second half on a field...
Lebanon-Express
High school volleyball: Crescent Valley celebrates 5A state title
Crescent Valley High’s hopes of winning the 5A state volleyball championship were hanging by a thread in a quarterfinal match against West Albany on Friday at Forest Grove High School. The Raiders faced four match points against their Mid-Willamette Conference rivals before closing out the fifth set 18-16 to...
Determined Estacada carries 9-game win streak to 4A quarterfinals
By Dave Ball ESTACADA — The Estacada Rangers entered the season No. 1 in SBLive’s 4A preseason rankings. The team got its bubble burst after losing on its home field, 26-14, to Mazama in Week 1. “We came in thinking we were the big dog, and they beat us,” Rangers quarterback Cory James said. ...
Playoff success no surprise for Mountainside these days: Mavericks outlast Nelson, Mother Nature to reach 6A quarterfinals
By Alex Tam | Photos by Dan Brood BEAVERTON — It wasn’t too long ago — almost three years exactly — when Mountainside shocked the state with a monumental win over No. 1 Tigard to reach the state quarterfinals in its second year as a varsity program. Fast forward to Friday, and ...
Championship Weekend: Live updates, schedules for Vermont high school title games
To report scores Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. ►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5. ...
Comments / 0