Montana State

Herald-Journal

Prep football: Second half gets away from Mustangs in 4A semifinals

CEDAR CITY – As the temperature started to drop, the Thunder heated up Saturday night in the second 4A semifinal of the state playoffs at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University. Desert Hills rallied to score 34 unanswered points in the second half on a field...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Lebanon-Express

High school volleyball: Crescent Valley celebrates 5A state title

Crescent Valley High’s hopes of winning the 5A state volleyball championship were hanging by a thread in a quarterfinal match against West Albany on Friday at Forest Grove High School. The Raiders faced four match points against their Mid-Willamette Conference rivals before closing out the fifth set 18-16 to...
CRESCENT VALLEY, NV

