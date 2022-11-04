Vet the Vote encourages veterans to help out with the shortage of election workers

Read full article on original website
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?. In a different political universe, that might seem outlandish, considering hand-count audits of paper ballots and...
Why 'undated' ballots could spark more election lawsuits in Pennsylvania
In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, there's been a tangle of litigation over mail-in ballots that arrive on time to be counted but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters. The fate of what are often called "undated ballots" may affect the state's final midterm results, including...
For the first time in about 70 years, Detroit won't have a Black Democrat in Congress
DETROIT — For the first time in almost 70 years, this traditionally blue city, home to one of the largest African American populations in the nation, will not have a Black Democrat in Congress. Detroiters could elect a Black Republican to the U.S. House. But GOP candidates face a...
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients
When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father's care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law.
Here are the places where abortion is on the ballot (in one way or another) this week
Abortion ranks among voters' top issues for the 2022 midterms. The question for Democrats — who are in a historically unfavorable position as the party in charge of the White House and facing growing concerns about inflation and the rest of the economy — is to what degree the energy unleashed by this summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade can be harnessed at the polls, and to what extent that energy can overcome voters' economic worries.
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
As Americans once again adjust to a changed schedule this Sunday, more states this past year joined the group to make daylight saving permanent as soon as the federal government approves it. Twice a year, millions of Americans — with the exception of those living in Hawaii or Arizona —...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
Election Day is coming. Here's what to think about before sharing news
As Election Day approaches and the rhetoric and vitriol increase, it's useful to remember the wise and immortal words of Smokey the Bear: "Only you can prevent wildfires." That's because anyone who's online and shares information plays some role in shaping whether falsehoods gain traction. Now you may ask, "But...
How a team of Black paramedics set the gold standard for emergency medical response
It is difficult to imagine society without the assurance that skilled, professional paramedics will respond to a medical emergency. But before the 1970s, clumsy, haphazard care, often at the hands of police officers, was the norm for emergencies. So much so that negligent ambulance care was responsible for an estimated 1,200 to 2,000 preventable deaths per year in the United States, according to journalist and former paramedic Kevin Hazzard.
Students are resisting Black and LGBTQ erasure in one of California's whitest counties
In one of the whitest counties in California, some students are trying to defeat school board trustees who've failed to stop racist and homophobic harassment. It's become their political awakening. Transcript. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. High school students in one of California's whitest counties are working to elect a new school...
How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, cast a bright spotlight on the age-old problem of antisemitism in recent weeks, with his offensive remarks inspiring other demonstrations of hate and stoking fears among the Jewish community. Ye's promotion of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories did bring about some condemnation...
Past is prologue in two new books that explore the Trump era
Maggie Haberman's biography Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America has been among the most anticipated accounts of the 45th president's impact on American politics. Robert Draper's new book on the post-Trump state of Republican politics, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost...
Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes denies he organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified Monday that his far-right group had no plan to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and that the members of his organization who did barrel into the building that day made a "stupid" decision. Rhodes, who was testifying in his own defense, is...
In southern Ukraine, Kherson residents live in fear — and hope — as battle looms
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — The brewing fight for the southern port city of Kherson is one that could change the trajectory of the war. It's also one that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the Ukrainians could win. A majority of the city's residents have fled. Government offices have...
Groups say they'll sue Georgia over 'divisive concepts' ban
Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia's law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association and the Georgia...
