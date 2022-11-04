Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Deputies and restaurant manager honored for heroic actions
Rochester, N.Y. — Deputies who responded to a call for a man with a gun at a Henrietta restaurant were honored for their actions today. Also honored was the restaurant manager who called 911 and started to evacuate the building. The incident happened in June at the Carrabbas Italian...
13 WHAM
Neighbors, police, community leaders call for change after shooting of 4-year-old girl
Rochester, N.Y. — A family was heading home from a gathering with relatives when shots rang out on the city's northwest side Saturday night. "I heard 'bang, bang, bang,' said neighbor Edith McKlveen. "Basically I counted 12 shots, but I later learned it was 26." McKlveen heard the gunshots...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Indicted in September Homicide
A Rochester man has been indicted in a September homicide on the city's northwest side. 54-year-old Ronald Lagasse is charged with 2nd-degree murder. He's accused of bludgeoning 65-year-old Mary Simzer to death in an alley on Pearce Street. Lagasse was previously convicted of rape in 1997.
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
13 WHAM
Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
WHEC TV-10
Fire at Former Riverside Hotel ignites questions on “what’s next”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fire at the former Riverside Hotel has sparked questions about “what’s next” for the property. The hotel, on East Main Street has been vacant for about four years. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey has been doing some digging and spoke to the city, along...
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
monroecounty.gov
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (Arpa) Funding for Innovative Neighborhood Collaborative Project
A multi-year $7.1 M investment in the City of Rochester that builds capacity at trusted neighborhood centers and empowers residents to meet community needs. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Congressman Joe Morelle, City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and representatives from numerous community-based organizations...
‘This case isn’t over:’ Victim and attorney speak out following $55M Diocese of Rochester settlement agreement
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a settlement reached involving the Diocese of Rochester, decades of sexual abuse claims, and several years of litigation, one victim and her attorney are speaking out. In 2019, the Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy. It was the first in New York State to do so. Now, it will pay […]
Sunrise Smart Start: Frost Ave. murder arrest, Mayor Evans on violence
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 4, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Police make arrest in April homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
Final day of early voting concludes in Monroe County
The early voting period spans nine days in New York, and started on Saturday, October 29, and ended on Sunday, November 6.
westsidenewsny.com
American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
Rochester gas prices increase from last week
AA officials said the increase in gas prices is attributed to tight supply and fluctuating oil prices.
13 WHAM
RIT shines light on voting rights and equality through 'Big Shot' project
Rochester, N.Y. — Honoring the woman who made Rochester her home, and pioneered the women's right movement. Sunday, the community gathered at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House for the annual RIT Big Shot project. This year's event is shining a light on voting rights and equality in...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing Geneva man who left Clifton Springs Hospital
Geneva, N.Y. — Police are looking for a man who left a hospital in Ontario County and hasn't been heard from since. Joseph Monahan, who's set to turn 31 on Monday, left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice Oct. 25. Police said Monahan, who is known to abuse drugs...
13 WHAM
Child Awaiting Parents hosts 50th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency
Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit foster care and adoption organization, Child Awaiting Parents hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. Child Awaiting Parents celebrated 50 years in the Rochester region, providing foster care children the opportunity to meet welcoming families through explorative interactions in an effort of finding a loving, forever home.
Comments / 3