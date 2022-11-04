ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Deputies and restaurant manager honored for heroic actions

Rochester, N.Y. — Deputies who responded to a call for a man with a gun at a Henrietta restaurant were honored for their actions today. Also honored was the restaurant manager who called 911 and started to evacuate the building. The incident happened in June at the Carrabbas Italian...
HENRIETTA, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Indicted in September Homicide

A Rochester man has been indicted in a September homicide on the city's northwest side. 54-year-old Ronald Lagasse is charged with 2nd-degree murder. He's accused of bludgeoning 65-year-old Mary Simzer to death in an alley on Pearce Street. Lagasse was previously convicted of rape in 1997.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
ROCHESTER, NY
monroecounty.gov

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (Arpa) Funding for Innovative Neighborhood Collaborative Project

A multi-year $7.1 M investment in the City of Rochester that builds capacity at trusted neighborhood centers and empowers residents to meet community needs. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Congressman Joe Morelle, City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and representatives from numerous community-based organizations...
MONROE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in April homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Child Awaiting Parents hosts 50th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency

Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit foster care and adoption organization, Child Awaiting Parents hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. Child Awaiting Parents celebrated 50 years in the Rochester region, providing foster care children the opportunity to meet welcoming families through explorative interactions in an effort of finding a loving, forever home.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy