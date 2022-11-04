Read full article on original website
2024 4-Star West Virginia Target LB Cam Lindsey to Visit Mountaineers
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown will have one extra piece of motivation to ensure the atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium is a positive one this Saturday. A 4-star recruit will be in attendance when the Mountaineers take the field against Oklahoma. Cam Lindsey, who is a member of the...
Asti: Criticize Neal Brown, Don’t Accuse Him of Not Caring About West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – No one likes to lose. That’s a pretty safe analysis to make about the population as a whole. If people liked to lose, losing wouldn’t mustard up so many emotions. “I don’t like to lose,” is something West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown literally said when he was asked about the losing season the Mountaineers have been enduring this year. Some could argue that’s such an obvious statement that it should’ve gone without having to say while others may liked hearing it, just to feel the head coach of the team they care so much about cares as much as they do.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Inconsistent Play, Current Focus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown goes over his team’s inconsistent play and their current focus while putting things into perspective during his weekly press conference with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Welcome to the new home of...
The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games
Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
Poll: Does Recruiting Success Help Your Confidence in Neal Brown?
When the losses have outnumbered the wins for West Virginia under Neal Brown, it’s often hard for any fan to see past the current situation. But more goes into deciding if it’s time to move on from a college football head coach than just his record. While it’s...
Watch: WVU RB Justin Johnson Jr. on Filling in When Needed, What He’s Learned from Tony Mathis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia running back Justin Johnson Jr. discusses his performance as the top back against Iowa State and what he has learned from returning starter Tony Mathis while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Welcome to the new...
West Virginia Outlasts Mount St. Mary’s in Season Opener, 76-58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia defeated Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 in the season opener on Monday night. WVU’s defense held Mount St. Mary’s to 33 percent shooting from the field. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored back-to-back transition dunks to give West Virginia a 44-29 lead against Mount...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 7
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU women’s soccer team was awarded the number 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first round date with Virginia Tech on Sunday. Update (3:00 PM) – Several...
WVU RB Tony Mathis Set to Return Against Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach brought with him some positive news for his team moving forward. Running back Tony Mathis, who has missed back-to-back games, will return to the field this Saturday against Oklahoma. Mathis’ absence wasn’t made official until the day before the game in Ames, Iowa.
WVU LB, Army Veteran Will Schoonover Details Journey, Puts Football in Proper Perspective
West Virginia linebacker and Army veteran Will Schoonover educates on his personal journey and how time serving the country helps him keep everything in its proper perspective while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football...
Inaction Shows How Little WVU Cares About Winning Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was the day! Everything was going to come to a head and finally, the West Virginia football coaching staff and Neal Brown in particular would be held accountable. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons was going to have to answer for the ridiculous contract extension and raise that he gave Neal Brown.
Oddsmakers Tag Oklahoma as Heavy Favorite Over West Virginia
Fans may wonder when the bleeding is going to stop for the West Virginia football team, but oddsmakers don’t see it getting better any time soon. The line for WVU’s upcoming game against Oklahoma opens with the Sooners favored by 9 points, according to Circa Sports. This is despite the fact the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will be at home and OU (5-4, 2-3) has also struggled this season.
WVU Safety Davis Mallinger Out for Rest of Season After Having Surgery
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The injury news has rarely been good for West Virginia this season, and despite the announcement of getting running back Tony Mathis back, there was more bad news from head coach Neal Brown. Safety Davis Mallinger, who missed the Iowa State loss, had surgery and will...
3 Takeaways from West Virginia’s Win Over Mount St. Mary’s
On Monday night, West Virginia opened up their season with a win over Mount St. Mary’s 76-58. With this being a completely new team from last season, a lot has changed. Let’s take a look at what stood out in the Mountaineers’ first win of the year.
Kickoff Time, Network for WVU’s Game with Kansas State Held for 6-Day Selection
ESPN and Fox Sports have decided to utilize their six-day window option for West Virginia’s game against Kansas State. The kickoff time and network for WVU’s home matchup with Kansas State will be announced after the Mountaineers battle the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12. WVU...
WVU to host Virginia Tech Sunday in NCAA Tournament opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With an automatic bid already secured, Monday’s NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show was a was a stress-free event for the the Mountaineers. West Virginia secured their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years with a 1-0, overtime win over TCU Sunday in the Big 12 Tournament final.
Report: WVU F Tre Mitchell Game-Time Decision Against Mount St. Mary’s
As first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (foot) will be a game-time decision against Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night. Mitchell has missed the preseason public festivities throughout the month of October. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned last week that Mitchell has...
5 Things to Know Before West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary’s
West Virginia will host Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night for the 2022-23 season opener. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. During the offseason, Bob Huggins and his coaching staff went out and recruited the transfer portal to retool a team that finished in last place in the Big 12. WVU lost Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, Malik Curry, Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan to graduation; Jalen Bridges, Sean McNeil and Isaiah Cottrell to the transfer portal.
Bock: Season Predictions for West Virginia Basketball, Opportunity to Bounce Back
West Virginia will tipoff the 2022-23 season on Monday night as they host Mount St. Mary’s. The Mountaineers will look to bounce back after a 16-17 record and last place finish in the Big 12 last season. Bob Huggins and his coaching staff have had a good offseason bringing...
