Lindy Ruff isn’t afraid to admit it. His Devils posted a 27-46-9 record last season, so Ruff, hell-bent on bringing New Jersey its first playoff appearance since 2018, wanted to land the best coaching staff to replace fired assistants Alain Nasreddine and Mark Recchi and help lift his team through their rebuild.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO