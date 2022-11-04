Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
wdrb.com
LMPD unveils renovated gym honoring fallen Det. Deidre Mengedoht
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
Wave 3
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayoral candidates disagree on how to stem city's violent crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next mayor of Louisville will take on a police department that's short hundreds of officers and is facing mandated reform from the federal government. Louisville mayoral candidates, Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf, have different ideas for public safety in the city. For the...
wdrb.com
Will Louisville's 2013 national championship banner be raised again? It's complicated.
Will Louisville's 2013 national championship banner be raised again? It's complicated. Could the 2013 National Championship banner return to the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center?
wdrb.com
Port of Madison, Indiana, to be upgraded as city enters agreement with American Queen Voyages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Port of Madison will get some upgrades to greet more tourists. The southern Indiana city entered into a five-year docking agreement with American Queen Voyages. The river cruises are expected to bring about 20,000 tourists to Madison each year, and the city will create a dedicated riverboat landing area to meet demand.
wdrb.com
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A juvenile male was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Whitney Young Elementary, for...
wdrb.com
Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Two Deputy Jailer were also sworn-in. Whittaker is running unopposed...
WLKY.com
Man stabbed to death in south Louisville identified by coroner
The man killed in a stabbing Friday night in south Louisville has been identified by the coroner's office. Radame Gallo, 48, died Friday night around 9:45 p.m. when he was stabbed to death. Louisville Metro Police said it happened near the 7000 block of Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Wave 3
LMPD officers provide assistance to woman standing on overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers helped a woman to safety after she was found standing on the ledge of an overpass. On Oct. 31, Officers Cody Woolston and Eric Goldschmidt responded to a call of a woman who was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass. (Story...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women raise Final Four banner, beat down Cincinnati 87-68
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women’s basketball program began its 2022-23 season by hanging a fourth Final Four banner in the KFC Yum! Center, then the current Cardinals went to work on earning a fifth. Led by 28 points from Hailey Van Lith, Louisville turned...
