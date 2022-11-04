ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

LMPD unveils renovated gym honoring fallen Det. Deidre Mengedoht

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville mayoral candidates disagree on how to stem city's violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next mayor of Louisville will take on a police department that's short hundreds of officers and is facing mandated reform from the federal government. Louisville mayoral candidates, Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf, have different ideas for public safety in the city. For the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A juvenile male was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Two Deputy Jailer were also sworn-in. Whittaker is running unopposed...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man stabbed to death in south Louisville identified by coroner

The man killed in a stabbing Friday night in south Louisville has been identified by the coroner's office. Radame Gallo, 48, died Friday night around 9:45 p.m. when he was stabbed to death. Louisville Metro Police said it happened near the 7000 block of Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY

